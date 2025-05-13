Preseason Futures Is Here! Predict the Season & Win Big
May 13, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
CFL Preseasons Futures is LIVE - Think you can predict the 2025 season? Make your picks now for a chance to win a trip to the 112th Grey Cup.
- Camp Report Day 3 - Montreal Alouettes
- Blue Bombers Sign 6th Overall CFL Draft Selection Connor Shay - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- RedBlacks Introduce 2025 Football Operations Team - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Elks Extend Mark Korte Through the 2027 Season - Edmonton Elks
- Roughriders Add Offensive Lineman Yoesph Carter - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Tiger-Cats Sign OL Swartout - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- 2025 Preseason Slate Headed to TSN, RDS and CFL+ - CFL
- Snoop Dogg Headlines June 7 Concert Kickoff Presented by BC Federation of Labour - B.C. Lions
