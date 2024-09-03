Pre-Season Week 1 Preview

September 3, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha, NE- The Omaha Lancers are set to open their pre-season in a triple-header starting Thursday Night against their archrival Lincoln Stars. The Lancers and Stars have gone back-and-forth over the years in the pre-season-with Omaha holding an 8-8-0-1 head-to-head record against Lincoln. The second game for Omaha will come Friday at noon in Sioux City for a neutral ice showdown with the Sioux Falls Stampede. During the USHL tier one era, Sioux Falls has yet to lose to the Lancers in pre-season play holding 7-0-0-0 record over the orange and black. The Lancers will then conclude the three-game stretch Saturday at 11 in the morning in Sioux City for another neutral ice matchup-this time with the defending Anderson Cup and Clark Cup champion Fargo Force. This will be just the third meeting between Fargo and Omaha in the pre-season where each team has one win against one another.

Pre-Season History

The Lancers have historically struggled in the pre-season. Since the beginning of USHL tier one era (2002), Omaha holds a 42-45-3-5 record in the pre-season. Only twice have the Lancers finished undefeated in the pre-season (2004 and 2007). Both seasons would lead to an Anderson Cup title, and in 2007 that same Omaha team would eventually obtain the Clark Cup championship in the 2008 playoffs.

An Early Treat To The League's Best Rivalry

Though this won't be in its usual setting, the disdain between these two teams will still be very present. Since 2002 in the pre-season, Omaha and Lincoln produced 13 fights head-to-head. Last season, the Lancers edged out Lincoln in the season series; with the Lancers defeating Lincoln in 5 of 9 meetings.

The Lancers Will Look To Disband the 'Herd' In A Neutral Ice Showdown

In the Tier One era, the Lancers have never defeated the Sioux Falls Stampede in pre-season play. The Lancers will seek to put a stop to that disturbing trend Friday at noon in Sioux City, Iowa. In the 7 total pre-season meetings over the years between Sioux Falls and Omaha, the Stampede have outscored the Lancers 25-15.

Lancers To Conclude The Week In a second Neutral Ice Matchup

The Lancers will meet the Fargo Force for just the third time in the pre-season in franchise history. The Fargo Force is coming off a historic season winning both the Anderson Cup and Clark Cup. The Lancers were able to hold Fargo's explosive offense at bay throughout last season as Fargo was unable to score more than 4 goals in any of its 6 meetings with Omaha a season ago.

Broadcast Information

Thursday Night's game against the Lincoln Stars will commence at 7:00 PM CST. At the community rink at Liberty First Credit Union Arena. Friday and Saturday's games will be held at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City Iowa. Puck drop for the matchup against Sioux Falls on Friday will be at noon CST while Saturday's game against Fargo will be at 11:00 AM CST. You can catch Friday and Saturday's matchups on Mixlr or FloSports with Voice of the Lancers Frank Zawrazky on the mic.

