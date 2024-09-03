McGreevy Named Director of Media & Communications

The United States Hockey League (USHL) has named Matthew McGreevy Director of Media & Communications, league President & Commissioner Glenn Hefferan announced Tuesday.

McGreevy joins the USHL from the Greater Columbus Sports Commission. Prior to that, he spent four seasons as Assistant Director of Athletic Communications for the University of Denver Pioneers (2017-2021) and two seasons as Director of Broadcasting with the Lincoln Stars (2015-2017). In addition to representing the league at back-to-back USHL/NHL Top Prospects Games and the NHL Draft, McGreevy worked with the USHL league office on an interim basis at the end of 2022.

"Matthew's experience in sports communications and understanding of the USHL makes him an ideal candidate to lead our media and communications efforts," Hefferan said. "We are confident that his leadership will play a key role in continuing to enhance the visibility and reputation of our league."

McGreevy resides in Columbus, Ohio.

The United States Hockey League (USHL) is set to open the 2024-25 season with 16 games from Sept. 18-22 for the DICK'S Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township, Pa. Please direct media requests to mcgreevy@ushl.com.

The United States Hockey League and its member clubs are committed to being the leading athlete development league in the world. During the 2023-24 season, more than 900 former USHL players played DI college hockey and more than 260 alumni played in the NHL. The USHL is driven to develop NHL prospects, students, coaches, referees, hockey staff and business personnel to become the best players, professionals and people they can be for themselves and the communities in which they reside.

