Single Game Tickets on Sale Now

September 3, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Fargo Force News Release







Single Game Tickets are ON SALE NOW! Purchase your tickets online via Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Scheels Arena Box Office! PLUS, don't forget to check for our awesome ticket deals like $5 Tickets for Opening Weekend & $3 Tickets for $3 Night, check out the full 2024-25 Promotional Schedule below!

2024-25 FARGO FORCE PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE

OPENING WEEKEND NIGHT #1- Friday, Sept. 27 vs USA NTDP 18's- 7:05PM

Head out to Scheels Arena for Opening Weekend! Night 1 will feature the Champions Banner Raising Ceremony, a specialty puck drop, $5 tickets and a magnetic schedule giveaway presented by Sanford Health!

OPENING WEEKEND NIGHT #2- Saturday, Sept. 28 vs USA NTDP 18's- 6:05PM

Night 2 of the 2024-25 Opening Weekend presented by Van Dam Financial will feature $5 tickets, a 'Champions Bar Crawl' around Scheels Arena and a post-game Skate with the Force!

FALL SHOWCASE - Saturday, Oct. 5 vs Sioux City Musketeers- 6:05pm

The 4th Annual Force Fall Showcase is in town! Cheer on the Force as they take on the Sioux City Musketeers in the 3rd home game of the 2024-25 Season presented by Matbus.

COLLEGE NIGHT / $2 BEER - Thursday, Oct. 10 vs Dubuque Fighting Saints - 6:05pm

Join us for College Night at Scheels Arena ft. $5 Student tickets and $2 16oz domestic draft beer all game long!

AUTISM AWARENESS NIGHT - Friday, Oct. 11 vs Cedar Rapids Roughriders - 7:05pm

It's the first ever Autism Awareness Night at Scheels Arena! We'll have specialty jerseys, giveaway items at the door, a special puck drop and more, presented by the North Dakota Autism Center.

$3 NIGHT - Thursday, October 17 vs Waterloo BlackHawks - 6:05pm

Everything(ish) is just $3, including blue, black & yellow zone tickets, hotdogs, popcorn, fountain pop, chips, draft beer, well drinks and candy!

HAUNTED HOCKEY - Friday, October 18 vs Waterloo BlackHawks - 7:05pm

Celebrate Halloween with the Fargo Force! Featuring Suite or Treat, a spooky scavenger hunt, and more!

WHITEOUT NIGHT - Friday, November 15 vs Green Bay Gamblers- 7:05PM

The forecast is showing a WHITEOUT in Scheels Arena! Featuring a t-shirt giveaway for the first 1,500 fans presented by CI Sport!

HONOR FLIGHT NIGHT - Saturday, Nov. 16 vs Green Bay Gamblers- 6:05pm

Support the Honor Flight of ND/MN, this night will feature specialty jerseys, a live band in the concourse, a giveaway at the door, silent auction, specialty puck drop, post-game jersey auction and more, presented by American Crystal Sugar.

BLACK FRIDAY - Friday, Nov. 29 vs Omaha Lancers - 7:05pm

Don't miss out on the $5 Black Friday Ticket Special, plus help us raise funds for local nonprofit, Fix It Forward! Black Friday is presented by Fix It Forward Auto Care.

STAR WARS NIGHT - Friday, December 6 vs Lincoln Stars - 7:05PM

The Force is strong at Scheels Arena. Star Wars Night is back ft. character appearances special merch and more!

TEDDY BEAR TOSS- Saturday, December 7 vs Lincoln Stars - 6:05pm

Bring a teddy bear and toss it on the ice when the Force score their first goal! All bears will be donated to local kids in need presented by Valley News Live

ERAS NIGHT - Friday, December 13 vs Sioux Falls Stampede - 7:05pm

Celebrate Taylor Swift's Birthday with the Force! Ft. a friendship bracelet giveaway, Eras Tour Bar Crawl, Best Dressed contest and more presented by RNDC!

CULLY'S CHRISTMAS - Saturday, December 14 vs Sioux Falls Stampede - 6:05pm

Celebrate Christmas early with the Force and help raise funds for the Cullen Children's Foundation! Featuring Ugly Christmas Sweater jerseys, giveaway items at the door, photos with Santa, and specialty merch presented by Bell Bank & the Cullen Children's Foundation. Plus, stick around after the game to Skate with the Force!

OGIE'S BIRTHDAY - Friday, January 10 vs Des Moines Buccaneers - 7:05pm

Happy Birthday to the best mascot in the USHL! Help us celebrate Ogie's Birthday along with all his mascot friends presented by Swanson Health.

MELT THE ICE NIGHT - Saturday, January 11 vs Des Moines Buccaneers - 6:05pm

Beat the cold at Melt the Ice Night presented by Fireball. Ft. giveaway items, fireball intermission contests, a Fireball Bar Crawl and more!

COUNTRY NIGHT - Friday, January 17 vs Sioux City Musketeers - 7:05pm

YEEHAW! Country Night is back and better than ever, ft. all country music, concert ticket giveaways, plus wear flannel or a cowboy hat and get one 16oz Domestic Draft Beer on us presented by Valley News Live!

HOMETOWN HEROES NIGHT - Saturday, January 18 vs Sioux City Musketeers - 6:05pm

After raising a record amount of funds last season Hometown Heroes Night gearing up for the biggest night yet! Featuring specialty jerseys, merch, musical performances, custom helmets and more, you don't want to miss this night presented by Cross Insulation.

FROSTY CUP - Friday, January 24 vs Tri-City Storm - 7:00pm - Frisco, TX

The Force are heading down to Texas for the Frosty Cup vs. the Tri-City Storm! Cheer them on from home via FloHockey or stay tuned for watch party info!

RIDE THE WAVE NIGHT - Friday, February 7 vs Sioux Falls Stampede - 7:05pm

It's time to get tropical. Join us for Ride the Wave Night presented by TitleWave Sports featuring a special giveaway, Hawaiian themed jerseys, exclusive merch and more. A portion of proceeds from the night will go to HOPE Inc. of Fargo/Moorhead to help fund their sled hockey team, The Hurricanes!

YOUTH SPORTS NIGHT - Friday, February 14 vs Omaha Lancers - 7:05pm

We're packing the rink with youth sports teams from all over the country! Teams wear your jerseys and contact KyleE@fargoforce.com for a special group rate. Plus sign up for the mullet competition and head to the rink early to receive a giveaway item presented by Buffalo Wild Wings.

TEACHER APPRECIATION NIGHT - Saturday, February 15 vs Omaha Lancers - 6:05pm

The Force are excited to honor all our local teachers! Plus a few chosen teachers will win funds to buy supplies for their classrooms courtesy of MIDCO. If you are interested in applying to be a part of Teacher Appreciation Night contact carolineh@fargoforce.com

JACK DANIELS DRINK RESPONSIBLY - Friday, February 28 vs Lincoln Stars - 7:05pm

Take the pledge to Drink Responsibly for your chance to win awesome Jack Daniels prizes presented by Jack Daniels!

SANFORD CHILDREN'S NIGHT - Saturday, March 1 vs Lincoln Stars - 6:05pm

Head out to Scheels Arena to help raise money for the Sanford Children's Hospital, ft. specialty jerseys, giveaway items at the door and an award ceremony during first intermission.

MARCH MADNESS - Friday, March 14 vs Muskegon Lumberjacks - 7:05pm

Join us for exclusive March Madness Deals including a special ticket package, top shelf discounts, and specials from your favorite concession stands presented by Country Financial.

CORGI RACES - Saturday, March 15 vs Muskegon Lumberjacks - 6:05pm

Corgi Races are back and better than ever! Ft. Corgi Races during the first & second intermissions, special corgi themed merch and make sure to come early for doggie giveaway items presented by Natural Pet Center. Plus, don't forget to bring your dog to the game!

701 NIGHT - Saturday, March 22 vs Sioux City Musketeers - 6:05pm

701 Night is all about celebrating the great state of North Dakota! Check out all the local vendors around the concourse plus purchase a $7.01 Ticket if you live in ND! Don't forget to come early to receive a pizza cutter presented by Precision Plumbing!

MENS NIGHT / MUSTACHE MADNESS - Friday, April 4 vs Tri-City Storm - 7:05pm

Men can purchase an All You Can Drink Draft Beer Mug for just $15! (AYCD Draft Beer ends at the start of the third period) presented by DS Beverages. PLUS it's Mustache Madness, everyone with a mustache gets in FREE and be on the lookout for some awesome giveaway items!

MASTERS NIGHT - Saturday, April 5 vs Tri-City Storm - 6:05pm

Make your tee times early, and kick off Master's Week at Scheels Arena! Ft. Masters themed food & beverage options, activities around the concourse, Masters pricing and more!

FAN APPRECIATION NIGHT - Friday, April 11 vs Sioux Falls Stampede - 7:05pm

A night all about the best fans in the USHL! Ft. specialty jerseys designed by a Force Fan and an 11x17 poster giveaway. Plus, fans are invited to stay and paint the ice after the game!

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from September 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.