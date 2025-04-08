Pratt, Lara Homer, Mendoza Stars in Shuckers Extra-Innings Loss to Clingstones

April 8, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers shortstop Cooper Pratt

(Biloxi Shuckers) Biloxi Shuckers shortstop Cooper Pratt(Biloxi Shuckers)

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (0-4) fell to the Columbus Clingstones (1-2), 7-6, in 10 innings at Keesler Federal Park on Tuesday night in the team's 2025 home opener. Cooper Pratt, Luis Lara and Zavier Warren all collected their first home runs in the loss while Abdiel Mendoza struck out seven over 3.2 scoreless innings in his Milwaukee Brewers' organizational debut.

Mendoza worked around three baserunners in the first and struck out three in the frame. In the bottom of the inning, Luis Lara got the Shuckers on the board with his first Double-A home run, a solo blast to right off the bat at 103 MPH. While Mendoza struck out two in the second and two more in the third, the Shuckers tacked on and made it 3-0 with a two-RBI single from Eric Brown Jr. They made it 4-0 in the fourth with Cooper Pratt's first blast of the season, traveling 378-feet off the bat at 102 MPH to right-center. In the fifth, a two-run shot from Zavier Warren to right made it 6-0.

The Clingstones began the comeback in the eighth with an RBI triple from Geraldo Quintero and made it 6-2 with an RBI single from Cal Conley. With two outs in the ninth, Quintero laced a double down the line in right, scoring two and making it 6-4. The next batter, former Shuckers outfielder Carlos Rodriguez, tied the game at six with a two-RBI single into left. In the tenth, they took a 7-6 lead with an RBI single from Drew Compton. In the bottom half, the Shuckers pushed placed runner Brock Wilken to third with a flyout to the warning track, but a strikeout from Rolddy Munoz ended the game. Shay Shanaman (1-0) earned the win while Justin Yeager (0-1) took the loss. Munoz (1) picked up his first save of the season.

The Shuckers continue the series on Tuesday with the first of three Education Days during the 2025 season. First pitch is scheduled for 11:05 a.m. Alexander Cornielle will make his Double-A debut for the Shuckers while Blake Burkhalter starts for Columbus. It's also Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union, where all military personnel can receive a $3 discount on Dugout Box and Reserved Level tickets. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 10:45 a.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.