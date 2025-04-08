Lookouts Drop Home Opener to Barons
April 8, 2025 - Southern League (SL)
Chattanooga Lookouts News Release
The Chattanooga Lookouts dropped their home opener to the Birmingham Barons, 6-3.
After the scoreless first inning, the Lookouts got on board first in the bottom of the second. Ruben Ibarra led off the inning with a double and scored on a wild pitch.
In the fourth, the Birmingham Barons seized the lead on an Oscar Colas two-run single. Colas proceeded to score later in the inning when Nick Podkul smacked a single to right field.
The visiting club built on their lead with two more runs in the seventh and one more in the eighth to take a 6-1 lead.
Chattanooga made things interesting in the ninth by loading the bases on two walks and a single. Cade Hunter delivered the clutch two-run single to cut the lead in half, but the team couldn't muster any more runs.
Tomorrow, the Lookouts return to AT&T Field for game two of their six-game series against Birmingham. First pitch for Chick-Fil-A Wednesday is at 7:15 p.m.
