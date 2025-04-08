Barons Take a 6-3 Win against the Lookouts on Tuesday Night

April 8, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







Oscar Colas had two hits and two RBIs to lead the Birmingham Barons to a 6-3 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts before 3,073 at AT&T Field on Tuesday night. The Barons trailed early in the game but scored six runs to take a 6-1 lead late in the game.

Starting pitcher RHP Riley Gowens (1-0, 1.80) pitched five innings, giving up only three hits and one run with one walk and nine strikeouts. LHP Jake Palisch pitched two perfect innings with a strikeout. RHP Zach Franklin pitched one inning, giving up only a walk and two strikeouts. RHP Caleb Freeman pitched the ninth, giving up two runs, two hits, and two walks with a strikeout.

The Lookouts scored first in the game when Ruben Ibarra scored on a Gowens wild pitch, and the Lookouts took the early 1-0 lead at the bottom of the second inning. In the top of the fourth inning, Colas singled to centerfield, scoring Wilfred Veras and Adam Hackenberg. A Nick Podkul single to right field scored Colas, and the Barons took a 3-1 lead.

In the top of the seventh, the Barons struck again. With two runners in scoring position, Veras singled on a ground ball to left field, scoring Rikuu Nishida and Jacob Gonzalez. With the two runs, the Barons led 5-1. In the top of the eighth inning, Jason Matthews stole third base, and on the throw error, Matthews came home on the play as the throw sailed out on left field. With the run, the Barons led 6-1.

The Lookouts scored two runs in the ninth on a Cade Hunter single to left field, scoring Hector Rodriguez and Austin Callahan. Freeman got the next batter on a strikeout to end the game. The Barons pounded out nine hits in the win. Nishida had a bunt single, two walks, and a run scored. Veras had the single and two RBIs. Mario Camilletti had a hit and two walks. Podkul had the hit and RBI.

Up next, the Barons will play the Lookouts in Game 2 when Barons RHP Wikelman Gonzalez (0-0, ---) will face Lookouts starter RHP Hunter Parks (0-0, ---).

