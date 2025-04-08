Pensacola Hands Montgomery First Loss of the Season, 5-4

April 8, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits second baseman Cooper Kinney

(Montgomery Biscuits) Montgomery Biscuits second baseman Cooper Kinney(Montgomery Biscuits)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits (2-1) were handed their first defeat of the 2025 season in a 5-4 loss to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (4-0) on Tuesday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Brayden Taylor opened the scoring with an RBI single in the third inning. Homer Bush Jr. scored after stealing second base. Pensacola answered quickly with home runs in back-to-back innings to take a 3-1 lead.

Down by four runs in the eighth, five straight Biscuits reached base to bring across three runs. Matthew Etzel punched a grounder through the middle to score two runs, and a wild pitch brought in another to make it 5-4.

The Blue Wahoos held on after that with Josh Ekness striking out four in a five-out save after entering with two runners on in the eighth.

The second game of the series is on Wednesday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Duncan Davitt will make the start for Montgomery while Jacob Miller is slated to start for Pensacola. The first pitch is at 6:05pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740 and MLB At Bat.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.