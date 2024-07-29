Pratt and Bryant to Wisconsin; Adamczewski, Bitonti and Flores Added from ACL Brewers

July 29, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a series roster transactions affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced moves include the promotion of INF Cooper Pratt and RHP Tyler Bryant from the Mudcats to A+ Wisconsin and the addition of INF Josh Adamczewski, INF Eric Bitonti and LHP Anthony Flores from the Arizona Complex League Brewers to the Mudcats.

The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 29 active players and 2 on the injured list.

In summary:

7/29: INF Cooper Pratt transferred from Carolina to A+ Wisconsin.

7/29: RHP Tyler Bryant transferred from Carolina to A+ Wisconsin.

7/29: INF Josh Adamczewski added to Carolina from ACL Brewers

7/29: INF Eric Bitonti added to Carolina from ACL Brewers

7/29: LHP Anthony Flores added to Carolina from ACL Brewers

Adamczewski will wear #9, Bitonti will wear #11 and Flores has not been assigned a number yet.

The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Carolina League, Class-A, affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.