Castillo Named Carolina League Player of the Week

July 29, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Carolina League announced Monday that Carolina Mudcats outfielder Luis Castillo has been named the Carolina League Player of the Week.

Castillo is coming off a series at Salem in which he hit .556 with four home runs and collected 16 RBI while posting a 1.933 OPS. The 21-year-old concluded his week against the Red Sox with eight RBI and three hits on Sunday.

For the season, Castillo is hitting .219 with a team-leading 14 home runs and a club-best 60 RBI.

This marks the first time Castillo has won the award and he becomes the second Mudcats player to garner the distinction this season joining infielder Daniel Guilarte who was given the Player of the Week honor for the week of April 29-May 5.

The Mudcats are back at Five County Stadium on Tuesday, July 30 as they host the Charleston RiverDogs with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m.

