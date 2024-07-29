Gill Hill Named Carolina League Pitcher of the Week

July 29, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston, SC - Charleston RiverDogs starting pitcher Gary Gill Hill has been named Carolina League Pitcher of the Week for the week of May July 23-28, Minor League Baseball announced on Monday afternoon. Gill Hill helped guide the RiverDogs to a shutout win in the series opener against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers on Tuesday. The RiverDogs have had three different pitchers receive the league's pitcher of the week honor during the 2024 season.

The 19-year-old worked 6.0 scoreless innings at the outset of the contest, allowing just two hits. He struck out seven along the way and did not walk a batter in his first appearance since the all-star break. The outing lowered his earned run average to 2.69 for the season.

Gill Hill has compiled a 3-1 record on the season and his ERA is the best in the circuit among qualified pitchers. The native of upstate New York has also posted the second-best WHIP and fourth-best batting average in the league. He has struck out 81 batters in 77.0 innings.

Gill Hill is scheduled to start Tuesday's series opener when the RiverDogs make their first ever trip to Zebulon, NC to play the Carolina Mudcats. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

