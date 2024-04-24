Pratt Activated off IL
April 24, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)
Carolina Mudcats News Release
ZEBULON, NC - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a roster transaction affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced moves is the activation of INF Cooper Pratt off of the 7-Day Injured List.
The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 30 active players.
In summary:
4/24: INF Cooper Pratt activated from 7-Day Injured List
The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Carolina League, Class-A, affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C.
