Pratt Activated off IL

April 24, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON, NC - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a roster transaction affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced moves is the activation of INF Cooper Pratt off of the 7-Day Injured List.

The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 30 active players.

In summary:

4/24: INF Cooper Pratt activated from 7-Day Injured List

The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Carolina League, Class-A, affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 24, 2024

Pratt Activated off IL - Carolina Mudcats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.