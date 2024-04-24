FredNats' Pitching Dominates Delmarva

April 24, 2024

SALISBURY, MD - The FredNats shutout the Delmarva Shorebirds for the second straight night, winning by a final score of 6-0 for the second night in a row as well. The Nationals are now 11-6, while the Shorebirds are 2-14.

Game two between the 'Birds and the Nats began as a pitchers' duel, as Fredericksburg's Bryan Sanchez and Delmarva's Trey Gibson each put up zeroes through three innings.

But in the top of the fourth, Fredericksburg broke through. Brandon Pimentel and Caleb Farmer each singled to open the inning, then Everett Cooper III reached on a fielder's choice to load the bases with no outs. After a strikeout, Armando Cruz pulled a single into left field to break the deadlock and put Fredericksburg up 1-0.

Delmarva went to the bullpen to face Phillip Glasser with two outs and the bases loaded, calling on Grabiel Salazar. Glasser put a 1-1 pitch in play to the shortstop that was officially ruled a single, but a subsequent error on the throw allowed Farmer and Cooper III to score, with Armando Cruz advanced to third base. A wild pitch in the next at-bat allowed Cruz to dash home, giving Fredericksburg a 4-0 edge.

That proved to be more than enough of a lead for the FredNats, thanks to superb pitching. Sanchez worked four complete shutout frames, with no walks and five strikeouts. Mikey Tepper was first out of the bullpen for Fredericksburg, and he was just as sharp. The righty also went four full innings, giving up just two base hits with no walks, and five more punchouts.

In the top of the ninth, Brandon Pimentel provided even more cushion with a two-run double to right field, before Merrick Baldo struck out the side in the bottom of the ninth to end the ballgame. All told, FredNat arms allowed just three base hits, struck out 13 Shorebirds, and walked none. Mikey Tepper (1-0) earned his first win this year, while Gibson (0-2) took the loss.

In game three, Jose Atencio (1-1, 2.84) takes on Blake Money (0-1, 6.75) in a 7:05 start.

