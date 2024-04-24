FredNats Shut Out Shorebirds for Second Straight Night

April 24, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (2-14) were shut out for the second consecutive game by the Fredericksburg Nationals (11-6), falling on Wednesday night by a score of 6-0.

After a scoreless first three innings, Fredericksburg broke the stalemate with an RBI single by Armando Cruz to score Brandon Pimentel to make it 1-0 Nationals. They'd score two more runs in the inning on an infield single by Phillip Glasser with his single scoring Caleb Farmer but a throwing error on the play allowed Everett Cooper III to touch home, extending the Fredericksburg lead to 3-0. One final run came home on a wild pitch to put the Shorebirds in a 4-0 hole.

Jacob Cravey would help the Shorebirds keep the deficit at four by tossing 3.2 shut-out innings, keeping it a 4-0 game into the ninth.

However, the Nationals would add two more runs in the ninth on a two-run double by Brandon Pimentel to make it a 6-0 game.

Delmarva's offense was blanked by Fredericksburg pitching as Bryan Sanchez, Mikey Tepper, and Merrick Baldo combined to shut out the Shorebirds by a final of 6-0 for the second game in a row.

Reliever Mikey Tepper (1-0) earned the win with starting pitcher Trey Gibson (0-2) taking the loss for the Shorebirds.

The series continues on Thursday with Blake Money taking the mound for Delmarva versus Jose Atencio for Fredericksburg. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

