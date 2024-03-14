Power Bat Ortiz Signs with Monarchs

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Plenty of power hitters have impressed in a Kansas City Monarchs uniform. Jhailyn Ortiz may be the next one.

The 25-year-old former Phillies prospect has signed with the reigning American Association champions for the 2024 season.

An outfielder and first baseman who posted an .862 OPS in Triple-A in 2023, Ortiz joins an organization that has led the league in home runs in each of the last three seasons.

Ortiz is the second position player to join the Monarchs' 2024 roster. Cameron Cannon, a teammate of Ortiz last year, re-signed with Kansas City after joining the team late in 2023.

The Monarchs open their 2024 season on May 10, on the road. Their home opener is May 16 from Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas.

"We think Jhailyn can be an impact player," Monarchs manager Joe Calfapietra said. "He's a power bat; he can play multiple positions. We're excited to see him in camp."

Born in Jarabacoa, Dominican Republic, Ortiz arrives in Kansas City after seven seasons in the Phillies' system, two of which netted league All-Star honors. He's also played in big-league spring training for four straight seasons, most recently in 2023.

Ortiz split the 2023 season between Double-A and Triple-A. His batting average at the Triple-A Lehigh Valley was .269 to go with 5 homers and his impressive OPS in 32 games.

The righty hitter's breakout year came in 2017, his second pro season. He posted a .302 average and a .961 OPS and eight homers in 47 games with Low-A Williamsport, earning New York-Penn League Mid-Season All-Star honors. Baseball America ranked Ortiz as Philadelphia's No. 7 prospect entering the 2018 season.

The Phillies promoted Ortiz to Class A Lakewood for 2018 and High-A Clearwater for the 2019 season. He missed 2020 due to the pandemic.

Ortiz produced another outstanding year in 2021, now at High-A Jersey Shore. Over 74 games with the Blue Claws, Ortiz delivered an .879 OPS and 19 home runs along with a .262 batting average. That was enough to earn a promotion to Double-A Reading, where he played 21 games with a .683 OPS. He was named a South Atlantic League Post-Season All-Star.

Ortiz played a full season with Double-A Reading in 2022, hitting 17 home runs while producing a .237 batting average and .734 OPS over 119 games.

He finished 2022 in the prestigious Arizona Fall League, hitting three home runs in 14 games and participating in that league's Home Run Derby.

Ortiz also played one game with Escogido in the Dominican Winter League in the 2022-23 season.

