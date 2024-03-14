Big Changes Coming to Blue Cross Park

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced Thursday several upgrades to Blue Cross Park that will be in place for the upcoming American Association season.

The most visible improvement will be a state-of-the-art video screen in right-centre field. The new display, manufactured by Daktronics Inc. of Brookings, South Dakota, will replace the previous scoreboard that was removed last autumn.

Measuring 201 square metres (2,160 square feet), this cutting-edge LED board promises to elevate the excitement of every game, providing spectators with an immersive viewing experience like never before.

The video display system will boast advanced technology designed to deliver unparalleled clarity and performance. Equipped with high-definition resolution and seamless playback capabilities, it will ensure that every play, replay, and highlight is captured with breathtaking precision. As well, the display's enhanced brightness and contrast make it visible even in the brightest of outdoor environments, ensuring optimal viewing conditions for fans during day and night games alike.

Visitors to the ballpark can also look forward to enjoying Goldeyes games from two new patios in the area previously occupied by sections A and B, adjacent to the Craft Beer Corner. These patios are set to improve the overall fan experience, offering fantastic views of the game while providing comfortable and inviting spaces for hosting private events, corporate gatherings, and special occasions.

The Left Field Upper Patio will accommodate up to 90 guests, while up to 110 fans can watch the game from the Left Field Lower Patio directly behind the Goldeyes' bullpen. Both spaces will feature pub-style tables and chairs with bar service available.

In addition to 22 single and three double Skysuites, Blue Cross Park now boasts a total of five hospitality areas, including four patios and the Peak of the Market Picnic Park.

Finally, as part of a league-wide initiative, the Goldeyes will be installing a cutting-edge TrackMan system that will revolutionize player performance analysis at the ballpark.

Designed to augment player development and fan engagement, the TrackMan system is renowned worldwide for its precision and accuracy in capturing detailed data during baseball games. Utilizing advanced radar, TrackMan provides comprehensive insights into various aspects of player performance, including home run distances, pitch velocity, spin rate, launch angle, exit velocity, and trajectory.

"Investing in innovation transforms not just a ballpark, but the entire game experience," said Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Regan Katz. "As we install a new video screen, construct two vibrant patio spaces, and integrate the TrackMan technology, we're not just building infrastructure, we're crafting moments of anticipation, excitement, and connection for fans and players alike."

The Goldeyes begin the 2024 season on the road versus the Cleburne Railroaders on Thursday, May 9. The Home Opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21 at 6:30 p.m. against the Chicago Dogs at Blue Cross Park.

For information about 2024 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, visit the team's official website goldeyes.com.

