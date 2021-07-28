Postseason Bound: Ducks Clinch First Half North Division Title

Long Island Ducks celebrate first half North Division title

Long Island Ducks celebrate first half North Division title

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 8-2 on Wednesday night in the middle game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. With the win, the Ducks clinched the 2021 First Half North Division Championship and a berth in the Atlantic League playoffs.

The Ducks erupted for four runs in the first inning off Blue Crabs starter Kolton Mahoney on a three-run home run to left field by Deibinson Romero and an RBI single to right by Jesse Berardi. The Blue Crabs got on the scoreboard in the second when Alex Crosby hit a solo homer to right off Ducks starter Brendan Feldmann.

Ramon Flores' RBI double to right in the third restored Long Island's four-run lead at 5-1. Crosby's RBI single to center in the fourth made it 5-2, but Vladimir Frias' solo homer to right and L.J. Mazzilli's two-run blast to left in the bottom of the frame gave the Ducks an 8-2 advantage.

Feldmann (4-1) went the distance to earn the win. He allowed just two runs on seven hits and one walk over nine innings while striking out two batters. Mahoney (4-3) suffered the loss, yielding eight runs on 11 hits and two walks over four innings with one strikeout.

Frias led the Flock with three hits, an RBI, two runs and a walk. Romero added two hits, three RBIs and two runs.

With the victory, the Ducks have earned their sixth consecutive berth in the Atlantic League playoffs and 15th in franchise history, all coming in the past 17 seasons. It is also the seventh first half championship in team history and second in a row (2004, 2006, 2011, 2012, 2016, 2019).

The Ducks will begin their bid for a second consecutive and fifth overall Atlantic League championship following the conclusion of the 2021 regular season on October 10. Long Island has earned the right to select which games they will host during the North Division Championship Series, and that announcement will be made at a later date.

Tickets to Long Island Ducks postseason games will go on sale at a later date. Stay tuned to LIDucks.com for further information regarding the playoff schedule and ticket on-sale date. Official First Half North Division Championship t-shirts will be on sale at the Waddle In Shop beginning on Thursday, and will be available via the online store starting Friday.

The Ducks and Blue Crabs wrap up their three-game set on Thursday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's College Night and a Thirsty Thursday at the ballpark! College students can present their valid student ID at the box office to receive $2 off their game ticket and at the Waddle In Shop to receive 10% off their order. In addition, fans can enjoy a buy two, get one free special on all beer served in the ballpark. Right-hander Anderson DeLeon (1-0, 4.43) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Blue Crabs righty Sam Burton (2-5, 7.11).

Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, can be purchased by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming HD video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com in the Ducks Video Center on the homepage as well as on the Ducks official Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

