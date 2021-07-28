Local Bands Set to Perform at Appalachian Power Park

(Charleston, WV) The West Virginia Power Baseball Team is excited about the second half of our season, including our promotional schedule which includes, Legends of Wrestling with Half of Fame Wrestler, Sgt. Slaughter on Friday, August 20, Diamond Dig presented by Calvin Broyles Jewelers with First Responders Night on Friday, September 17 and Used Cars Giveaway Night on Friday, October 1. We are also proud to support local bands from our region that are also featured every Friday and Saturday home games. All Friday Games include a pregame concert from 5:30-6:30, and all Saturday Games include a pregame concert from 5:30-6:30, and a for thirty minute concert after the Saturday Night Megablast Fireworks Show. The bands are as followed:

Friday, Aug. 6 - The Heavy Hitters

Saturday, August 7 - Emmalea Deal

Friday, August 20 - Adam Parker & The Bourbon Cowboys

Saturday, August 21 - The George Dorne Band

Friday, September 3 - Emmalea Deal

Saturday, September 4 - The Heavy Hitters

Friday, September 17 - Three's Company Blues

Saturday, September 18 - Emmalea Deal

Friday, October 1 - Adam Parker & The Bourbon Cowboys

Saturday, October 2 - The George Drone Band

Get your tickets now at wvpower.com and support your local team and our local artists.

