Ducks Job Fair Wednesday, August 4

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks and Great South Bay Hospitality will host a Job Fair at Fairfield Properties Ballpark on Wednesday, August 4, at 4:00 p.m. Those interested in applying and interviewing for available positions are encouraged to attend.

"We have opportunities currently available for those looking to join our team at the ballpark," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "Our staff is looking forward to meeting interested candidates on August 4."

The Job Fair will take place at the ballpark from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on August 4. The Ducks will be interviewing for game day staff positions, including clean team, ushers, security, ticket takers, merchandise vendors, box office assistants, and more. Additionally, the Ducks and Great South Bay Hospitality, the team's official food and beverage service operator, will be interviewing for concessions staff, cooks, bartenders, dishwashers, suite servers, and more.

Applicants for all positions must be 16 years of age or older. The Job Fair will be held outdoors on the main concourse of Fairfield Properties Ballpark. Interested candidates may enter the ballpark through the West Gate only and will be asked to complete an application upon arrival. They will then have the opportunity to interview with a current member of the Ducks staff. Those wishing to print and fill out an application prior to the Job Fair may do so.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

