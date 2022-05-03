Ports Walk off on Giants to Snap Skid

STOCKTON, Ca. - The Ports scored six unanswered runs from the bottom of the seventh inning on in a thrilling, 9-8 victory over the San Jose Giants in 10 innings on Tuesday afternoon at Banner Island Ballpark.

Trailing 8-3 after the top of the seventh, the Ports stormed back with one run in the seventh, three in the eighth, one in the ninth and one in the tenth to win the ballgame.

Danny Bautista got the rally started, leading off the bottom of the seventh with a walk before advancing to second base on a wild pitch. Robert Puason then hit a ground rule double down the right field line to score Bautista to make it 8-4.

CJ Rodriguez got a three-run eighth started for the Ports (7-15) with a leadoff walk and moved up to third base when Kevin Richards lined a double down the right field line to put runners on second and third with nobody out. Rodriguez scored on a Junior Perez RBI groundout to make it 8-5, and T.J. Schofield-Sam brough the Ports to within two at 8-6. Jose Cruz then came out of the Giants' bullpen in relief of Seth Lonsway and loaded the bases with a walk and hit by pitch. After Puason popped out to second base, Cruz walked Denzel Clarke to force in another run as the Ports got to within one at 8-7.

Down one in the bottom of the ninth Kevin Richards tied the game with one swing, hitting his second home run of the day, a solo shot to left field bring the Ports even at 8- 8.

In the top of the tenth, Clark Cota stranded the Giants' (12-10) runner at second base to start the inning by inducing two groundouts and picking up a strikeout to preserve the 8- 8 tie.

The Ports then won it in the bottom of the ninth. With Pedro Pineda at second base to start the inning, Robert Puason hit a double to right center field with one out to score the winning run and snap the Ports' seven-game losing streak.

Cota (2-1) picked up his second win of the season with 2.1 scoreless innings, while Hunter Dula (0-2) took the loss for San Jose allowing two runs in 1.1 innings.

The Ports and Giants continue their six-game series with game two on Wednesday with first pitch at 7:05 pm. Tickets are available at stocktonports.com or by calling (209) 644- 1900.

