Kafka tosses gem against Modesto as Fresno keeps winning

May 3, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (14-8) relished their seventh straight triumph, thrashing the Modesto Nuts (10-12) 9-3 Tuesday morning from Chukchansi Park. In the win streak, the Grizzlies offense have collected 86 hits with 17 of them going for homers. They have outscored opponents 59-19 and have never trailed in that span.

For the seventh consecutive contest, the Fresno lineup smacked double-digit hits (11) with eight of the nine starters notching at least one. Aiverson Rodriguez led the charge with three hits, two ending in doubles. Braiden Ward and Juan Brito combined to reach base six times with the duo recording three runs. Zach Kokoska and Warming Bernabel each went deep with Bernabel supplying four of the seven RBI. Kokoska has also homered in back-to-back affairs.

Of the 11 hits, eight of them went for extra-bases (six doubles and two homers). Three of those six doubles were from Braxton Fulford, EJ Andrews Jr. and Bryant Quijada, who all extended their season-high hit streaks. Fulford and Andrews Jr. are up to six contests while Quijada is now at five games.

The offensive outburst was backed up by Grizzlies starter Cullen Kafka (1-1). The former Oregon Duck enjoyed his first victory of 2022 after seven, stellar innings. He allowed two runs on five hits and one walk while fanning eight. The seven frames and eight strikeouts were career-highs for the righty and season-bests for the Fresno pitching staff. Sergio Sanchez and Tyler Ahearn wrapped up the final two innings, punching out a pair. Grizzlies pitching has fanned 75 batters over their past six games.

Modesto's lineup scored three runs on six hits. Jonatan Clase and Freuddy Batista tagged RBI singles while Edwin Arroyo netted a sacrifice fly. Arroyo also tripled in the affair, the first three-bagger permitted by Fresno this year. Milkar Perez produced two hits and Randy Bednar waltzed home twice. William Fleming (1-2) suffered the decision after four frames of work. He punched out seven despite not allowing a walk. The clubs are back in action tomorrow night.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- RHP Cullen Kafka (7.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 8 K)

- SS Aiverson Rodriguez (3-4, 2 2B, RBI, 2 R)

- LF Zach Kokoska and 3B Warming Bernabel (HR each, 5 RBI)

Top Performers: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners)

- SS Edwin Arroyo (1-3, 3B, RBI, R)

- LF Jonatan Clase (1-3, RBI, HBP, CS)

- RF Randy Bednar (1-3, 2 R, BB)

On Deck:

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT)

Wednesday May 4 Modesto Nuts (Home) Modesto RHP Bryce Miller (0-0, 0.00) vs. Fresno RHP Case Williams (1-1, 6.92) 6:50 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTES:

Today was the first of three Making the Grade games (Kids Days) at Chukchansi Park. Thank you to the schools and students who came out to support the Grizzlies.

The win also ended the Grizzlies five-game home losing streak.

