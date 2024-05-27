Ports Triumph Over 66ers in Tight 5-4 Contest

May 27, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







San Bernardino, Calif. - In a tightly contested game, the Stockton Ports narrowly defeated the Inland Empire 66ers with a final score of 5-4.

The Ports took an early lead in the top of the second inning when Robert Puason grounded into a force out, allowing Myles Naylor to score and giving the Ports a 1-0 lead.

The 66ers responded in the bottom of the second inning, capitalizing on a bases-loaded situation. Johan Macias drew a walk, pushing Randy De Jesus across the plate and tying the game. Moments later, Joe Redfield reached on a fielder's choice, allowing Caleb Bartolero to score and give Inland Empire a 2-1 lead.

Stockton would regain momentum in the top of the sixth inning when Yeniel Laboy singled on a sharp ground ball to center, driving in Myles Naylor and Darlyn Montero, reclaiming the lead at 3-2.

The scoring continued as Casey Yamauchi tripled to right field, bringing in Laboy and Puason, extending the Ports' lead to 5-2.

Inland Empire fought back in the bottom of the sixth with Caleb Bartolero hitting a solo home run to center field, narrowing the gap to 5-3.

The tension peaked in the bottom of the ninth when Kevyn Castillo singled, driving in Joe Redfield and advancing Adrian Placencia to second.

However, Stockton's defense held firm, preventing any further runs and securing the Ports' 5-4 victory.

The Ports are back home at Banner Island Ballpark on Monday, May 27th for Memorial Day against the Modesto Nuts with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 pm. Single-game tickets are available for purchase at stocktonports.com or by calling 209-644-1900.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from May 27, 2024

Ports Triumph Over 66ers in Tight 5-4 Contest - Stockton Ports

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.