Giants Return Home for Matchup with Grizzlies

May 27, 2024 - California League (CalL)

San Jose Giants News Release







SERIES SCHEDULE AND PROBABLE STARTING PITCHERS:

Monday, May 27 5:00 PM SJ - Dylan Carmouche (1-1, 3.38) vs. FRE - Albert Pacheco (1-2, 3.48)

Wednesday, May 29 6:30 PM SJ - Josh Bostick (0-4, 6.10) vs. FRE - Bryan Perez (2-1, 4.54)

Thursday, May 30 6:30 PM SJ - Will Bednar (1-0, 3.60) vs. FRE - Austin Emener (0-2, 4.59)

Friday, May 31 7:00 PM SJ - Joe Whitman (1-3, 3.96) vs. FRE - Jack Mahoney (2-4, 3.97)

Saturday, June 1 6:00 PM SJ - Ubert Mejias (2-2, 3.57) vs. FRE - Isaiah Coupet (4-1, 4.54)

Sunday, June 2 1:00 PM SJ - Dylan Carmouche (1-1, 3.38) vs. FRE - Jace Kaminska (3-1, 1.76)

GIANTS HOST GRIZZLIES AT EXCITE BALLPARK THIS WEEK: The San Jose Giants are back in the South Bay this week for a six-game series against the Fresno Grizzlies (Rockies affiliate) at Excite Ballpark. San Jose, playing at home for the first time in over two weeks, is only 8-13 at Excite Ballpark this season compared to a stellar 18-5 road record. The Giants are 4-5 against Fresno this season. The Grizzlies swept San Jose in a three-game series at Excite Ballpark to open the season (April 5-7) before the Giants won four of six games in Fresno a few weeks later (April 23-28). San Jose enters this series having won four games in a row and 10 out of their last 11.

BROADCAST INFORMATION: The entire series can be heard live on sjgiants.com with Joe Ritzo and Justin Allegri calling all of the action. A video feed through MiLB.TV will also be available.

SUCCESSFUL ROAD TRIP: The Giants posted an excellent 10-2 record during their 12-game road trip that concluded on Sunday. San Jose went 5-1 at division-leading Modesto to begin the trip. After dropping the opening game of the series, the Giants rattled off five straight wins against the Nuts by a combined run margin of 44-14. San Jose then split the first two games of their series in Lake Elsinore before collecting four consecutive wins over the Storm to end the trip. The Giants averaged a whopping 7.3 runs per game on the trip scoring 10+ runs on four occasions. On the mound, San Jose fashioned a 2.59 team ERA during the 12-game road trip.

FIRST HALF RACE HEATS UP: Following their successful road trip, the Giants are now in the thick of the first half North Division race. At the start of the trip two weeks ago, San Jose sat 7.5 games back of first-place Modesto in the standings. Now, after winning 10 of 12, the Giants (26-18) are only 3.5 games behind the Nuts (29-14) and are currently tied with Fresno (26-18) for second place. San Jose has 21 games remaining in the first half.

APRIL SHOWERS BRING MAY FLOWERS: After a slow start to the season offensively, the Giants have turned things around in the month of May. Through their first 23 games in May (16-7 record), San Jose is second in the California League in runs scored this month (6.1 per game), second in batting average (.264), second in OPS (.753) and third in doubles (43) while amassing the fewest strikeouts of any team in the league. The Giants hit only .231 as a team (sixth in league) and averaged 4.0 runs per contest (seventh in league) during April (10-11 record).

COX IGNITES OFFENSE, BOASTS LONG HIT STREAK: Jonah Cox has enjoyed a standout first half at the plate for the Giants. San Jose's leadoff hitter enters the week leading the California League in batting average (.351), runs scored (37), hits (53) and stolen bases (26). He's also fourth in on-base percentage (.453). Cox starts the week riding a 16-game hitting streak. He's batting at a .408 clip (29-for-71) during the hit streak. Cox has also reached base safely (via a hit, walk or HBP) in 24 consecutive games dating back to April 24.

ELDRIDGE ON FIRE TOO: Bryce Eldridge is also on fire at the plate for the Giants in recent weeks. The former first round draft pick brings a 15-game hitting streak into this series against Fresno. During his hit streak, Eldridge is batting .358 (24-for-67) with three home runs and 20 RBI's. He's raised his season batting average from .182 to its current mark of .279 during the hit streak. Eldridge is also fourth in the California League in RBI's (28) and tied for sixth in home runs (5).

PITCHING LEADERS: This series features a matchup of the top two pitching staffs in the California League. At the start of the week, Fresno is leading the California League in ERA (3.66) while the Giants rank second (3.70).

GIANT TURNAROUND: Since starting the season 5-11, the Giants have posted a 21-7 record dating back to April 25. San Jose hasn't lost a series since dropping five of six games to the Modesto Nuts from April 16-21. The Giants are 4-0-1 in their last five series' overall.

STARTING STRONG: Giants starting pitching has keyed the club's recent success. Over the last 11 games (10-1 record), San Jose starters own a sparkling 2.13 ERA. Individually, Ubert Mejias has fashioned a 1.50 ERA in May (24 IP) after a 6.61 ERA in April (16 1/3 IP). Mejias (3.57) and Joe Whitman (3.96) rank fourth and sixth respectively in the California League in ERA. Over his last two starts, Whitman has tossed nine scoreless innings with only two hits allowed. In two starts on the road trip, Cale Lansville pitched nine total innings with one run surrendered. In his seven starts this season, Dylan Carmouche has logged a 1.88 ERA while limiting the opposition to a .196 batting average. Giants starting pitchers have a 3.78 ERA this season - second in the California League (Modesto 3.36).

ON DECK: Following the current series against Fresno, the Giants hit the road for a six-game set in Stockton from June 4-9. San Jose returns to Excite Ballpark on Tuesday, June 11 to host the Inland Empire 66ers in their final home series of the first half.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from May 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.