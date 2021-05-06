Ports Top Nuts for First Win of 2021

MODESTO, Ca. - Sahid Valenzuela drove in two runs, Lawrence Butler scored three runs and had three of the Ports' six stolen bases, and the Stockton Ports beat the Modesto Nuts by the final of 8-3 for their first win of the 2021 season.

After being two-hit on Opening Night, the Ports struck first on Wednesday with two runs in the top of the 2nd inning. After Butler walked with one out against Nuts' starter Connor Phillips, he stole second base and advanced to third on a single by Kevin Richards, scoring on an error by Modesto left fielder Cade Marlowe. Sahid Valenzuela drove home the Ports' second run with a two-out, two-strike single to left field to make it 2-0.

The Ports then added three runs in the 4th with the benefit of just one hit. With runners on 2nd and 3rd and two outs, Lazaro Armenteros drove in Butler with an infield single, and TJ Schofield-Sam scored on an error on the play by Nuts first baseman Robert Perez. With runners on the corners and two outs, the Ports then executed a double steal to make it 5-0, as Robert Puason scored from third when Nuts catcher Ty Duvall tried to catch Armenteros stealing second.

Ports starter Jose Dicochea gave up just two hits struck out six in his 2.2 shutout innings. Vince Coletti (1-0) got the win for Stockton, pitching just 1/3 of an inning but picking up a clutch strikeout early in the game. Coming on in relief of Dicochea in the bottom of the 3rd with runners on first and second and two outs, Coletti struck out Perez to end the threat and keep the 2-0 lead.

Jose Mora notched his first save of the season, striking out four over two shutout innings.

Phillips (0-1) took the loss for Modesto in his professional debut, giving up four runs, three earned, with three walks and six strikeouts. Of the nine walks drawn by the Ports, five came around to score.

The Ports and Nuts will continue their season-opening six-game series with game three scheduled for 7:05pm on Thursday at John Thurman Field in Modesto. All Ports games this season can be heard live on Fox Sports AM 1280 or on the iHeart Radio app.

