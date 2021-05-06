Lewis' Grand Slam Sends Quakes to Win

San Bernardino, Calif. - Brandon Lewis smashed a go-ahead grand slam in the second inning and the Quakes never looked back, as Rancho won for a second straight night in San Bernardino, defeating the 66ers by a final of 12-6.

Trailing 2-0 after just one inning, Rancho immediately responded against Inland starter John Swanda. Edwin Mateo's two-run single evened the game at 2-2. After Jake Vogel was hit by a pitch to load the bases, Lewis followed two batters later with a blast to left to give the Quakes a 6-2 advantage and chase Swanda (0-1) after just five outs recorded. The homer for Lewis is Rancho's lone homer through the first two games of the year.

Quakes' starter Robbie Peto allowed two runs (one earned) in the first inning, but finished strong with a scoreless second, before turning the ball over to eventual winner Julian Smith. Smith (1-0) fired four innings of one-run baseball in notching the win.

The Quakes' offense piled up 12 runs on just eight hits, taking advantage of six walks and three errors.

For a second straight game, the Quakes and 66ers combined to strike out 35 batters, which set a new league record just 24 hours prior.

Rancho (2-0) will look for a third straight win on Thursday night, sending Jimmy Lewis to the hill, opposite Inland Empire's Brent Killam, with first pitch slated at 7:05pm.

The game can be heard live on the iHeart Radio App, the Tune-In Radio App, as well as our website, at RCQuakes.com.

The Quakes open their home schedule next Tuesday night with a 6:30pm game against Modesto. Opening Night is sponsored by All-Pro Plumbing, Heating, Air and Electrical. Limited tickets are available at rcquakes.com. We hope to see you at LoanMart Field very soon!

Next Home Game: Tuesday, May 11th vs. Modesto

