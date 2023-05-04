Ports Strike Late Again, Come Back to Beat Grizzlies

Stockton, CA - The Ports put together a four-run rally in the eighth inning to climb out of a three-run hole to defeat the Fresno Grizzlies 5-4 on Wednesday night at Banner Island Ballpark. With the victory, the Ports have won back-to-back games for the first time this season and have three straight wins at home.

With pitchers in control in the early going, it was the Grizzlies (11-12) who took the lead in the top of the fifth inning. With the bases loaded and two outs, Jesus Bugarin grounded a single up the middle off Ports' reliever Jose Dicochea to drive in two and give Fresno a 2-0 advantage.

The Ports (5-18) finally broke through against Fresno starter Blake Adams in the sixth inning. Back-to-back singles to start the inning by Bjay Cooke and Clark Elliott put runners on first and second for Brayan Buelvas who grounded a single through the right side to score Cooke from second base cutting the Grizzly lead to 2-1. Elliott went from first to third on the play and Buelvas stole second base to put runners on second and third with nobody out, but the Ports failed to push any more runs across as Colby Thomas bounced into a fielders' choice and Adams struck out Tommy Stevenson and Brennan Milone to end the threat.

After the Grizzlies got two more on a two-run single by Parker Kelly in the top of the seventh to make it 4-1 Fresno, the Ports began their comeback against lefty Gabriel Rodriguez in the bottom of the eighth. Thomas doubled down the left field line to start the frame and after stealing third base, scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-2. Three straight walks to Stevenson, Milone and Henry Bolte loaded the bases for Jose Mujica who lifted a sacrifice fly to right center field to drive in Stevenson to make it 4-3. With runners on the corners and one out, TJ Schofield-Sam tied the game with a ground ball single up the middle to score Milone. After Bolte went from first to third on the play, he scored on a wild pitch to give the Ports their first lead at 5-4.

Dallas Woolfolk retired the Grizzlies in order in the ninth inning to end the ballgame.

Stockton reliever Charlie Cerny (1-0) got the win with 1.2 innings of scoreless relief adding a pair of strikeouts, his first victory since May 29, 2019. Zach Agnos (0-1) took the loss for Fresno surrendering a run in his lone inning. Woolfolk picked up his second save with his 1-2-3 ninth.

Winners of the first two games of the series, the Ports will look to make it three in a row when they host the Grizzlies in game three on Star Wars Night Thursday with first pitch at 7:05 pm. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm.

