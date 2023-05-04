Another Adams' Gem All for Naught as Grizzlies Falter Late, 5-4 Against Ports

Stockton, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (11-12) dropped their fifth straight game, falling to the Stockton Ports (5-18) 5-4 Wednesday evening from Banner Island Ballpark. The Grizzlies stumbled to 22-4 all-time at the venue (0-2 this year) and provided the Ports their fourth win against them this season.

Fresno starter Blake Adams provided another excellent start, tossing six innings of one-run ball. Adams allowed six hits and no walks while fanning nine. At one point in the contest, Adams sat down 11 straight Stockton batters and his scoreless streak ended at 17 frames. The righty mustered a no-decision and lowered his ERA to 1.17.

After Adams left the game, the Grizzlies bullpen fell apart. Gabriel Rodriguez (blown save) and Zach Agnos (loss, 0-1) permitted four runs in the bottom of the eighth. A trio of walks and two base hits secured the Ports comeback victory. Jesus Bugarin and Parker Kelly collected two RBI apiece for Fresno while Bryant Betancourt picked up three walks.

Stockton starter Jake Pfennigs chucked three and one-third shutout innings, striking out five. Charlie Cerny (1-0) received the victory after one and two-thirds scoreless frames. Dallas Woolfolk notched his second save of the season. Brayan Buelvas and T.J. Schofield-Sam were the RBI recipients. Clark Elliott and Henry Bolte grabbed two hits each. The Grizzlies look to roar back in the win column tomorrow night from Banner Island Ballpark.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- RHP Blake Adams (6.0 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 9 K)

- 1B Parker Kelly (2-3, 2 RBI, BB)

- CF Jesus Bugarin (2-5, 2 RBI, R)

Top Performers: Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics)

- CF Henry Bolte (2-3, 2B, R, BB)

- 3B T.J. Schofield-Sam (1-4, RBI, 2 SB)

- RHP Charlie Cerny (1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K; Win)

(Road) Fresno LHP Michael Prosecky (2-0, 1.93) vs. Stockton RHP Jake Garland (0-2, 2.21) 7:05 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

The Grizzlies lost their first game of the season when scoring first (8-1).

