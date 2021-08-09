Ports Overcome 12-0 Deficit, Stun Nuts

STOCKTON, Ca. - Alexander Campos hit a walk-off three-run homer with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning to complete a wild comeback as the Ports beat the Modesto Nuts 14-12 in the series finale on Sunday evening at Banner Island Ballpark.

Campos' blast capped a comeback that saw the Ports overcome a 12-0 deficit entering the bottom of the sixth inning with 14 unanswered runs to take four of six from their North Division rival and finish their 12-game homestand with an 8-4 record.

Trailing 12-0 after five and a half innings, the Ports (36-48) began storming back with a four run bottom of the sixth inning. Sahid Valenzuela got the frame started with a four-pitch walk against Modesto reliever Robert Winslow, and after a Lawrence Butler single and walk to Jose Rivas, T.J. Schofield-Sam got the Ports on the board with a grand slam to the Jackson Rancheria Back Porch to bring the Ports to within eight runs at 12-4.

In the bottom of the seventh the Ports pulled to within one with seven runs in the bottom of the seventh. Facing Modesto reliever Luis Curvelo, Robert Puason drew a leadoff walk and after stealing second base, advanced to third on a Valenzuela single. Butler then drove a double to the gap in right center field to score Puason, cutting the Nuts' lead to seven. After Jose Rivas was hit by a pitch to load the bases, Schofield-Sam and Brayan Buelvas followed with RBI singles to cut the Modesto lead to 12-7. After Curvelo picked up back-to-back strikeouts of Junior Perez and Danny Bautista, Campos drew a walk to load the bases with two outs. Facing new Nuts pitcher Juan Mercedes, Puason drove a double to the gap in left center field to cut the Modesto lead to just one at 12-11.

Still trailing 12-11, Buelvas got the Ports started in the bottom of the ninth with a leadoff broken bat single to center field. With one out, Bautista hit a single to center field to set the stage for Campos' game-winning shot to left field that ignited a wild Ports celebration at home plate.

Ports' reliever Oscar Tovar (3-3) got the win with a scoreless top of the ninth inning while Joe DeMers allowed Stockton to get back into the game, holding the Nuts (43-41) scoreless over 2 1/3 innings. Mercedes (4-4) took the loss for Modesto, allowing three runs on four hits in 1 2/3 innings pitched.

Riding two straight series wins the Ports head out on the road for 12 straight, starting with a six game series in Fresno against the Grizzlies at Chukchansi Park beginning on Tuesday at 6:50 pm.

