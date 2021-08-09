Nuts Give up 12-Run Lead in 14-12 Loss

Stockton, CA - Alexander Campos crushed the walk-off three-run homer in the ninth to send the Modesto Nuts to a 14-12 loss against the Stockton Ports on Sunday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

After building a 12-run lead, the Nuts (43-41) surrendered 14 unanswered runs to the Ports (36-48).

The Ports' comeback started in the sixth inning when T.J. Schofield-Sam connected on a grand slam against Robert Winslow.

In the seventh, the Ports pushed across seven runs against Luis Curvelo. After a walk and single started the inning, the Ports stung together three RBI hits and a bases loaded walk. After facing nine hitters, Curvelo came out of the game and Juan Mercedes (L, 4-4) entered and allowed a first-pitch double to Robert Puason that scored three runs to make it a one-run game.

Mercedes proceeded to strike out four straight batters before the game moved to the ninth. Trying to finish off a multi-inning save, Mercedes gave up a broken bat single to start the inning. After another strikeout, Danny Bautista flipped a gentle single into right to put two runners on. Alexander Campos ended the game with a three-run, line-drive homer over the left field wall.

The Nuts had opened their lead with the help of five hits from Alberto Rodriguez who also had three RBI in the game. James Parker punched a two-run double in the first and a two-run homer in the second inning as part of a three-hit, four-RBI night. Colin Davis recorded his first pro home run in the sixth inning with a two-run blast. Davis finished with four hits in the game. Erick Jones drove in two runs on three hits for the Nuts.

Oscar Tovar (W, 3-3), working in his second straight game, worked around a single in the ninth for the Ports.

The Nuts are off on Monday before opening a six-game series in San Jose on Tuesday night at 6:30pm.

