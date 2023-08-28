Ports Let Lead Slip, Lose on Walk off to Grizzlies

Fresno, California - The Fresno Grizzlies come from behind to defeat the Stockton Ports in walk off fashion on Sunday night at Chukchansi Park.

The Stockton Ports (44-76, 19-35) built a 4-0 lead through the top of the 6th inning. Shortstop Myles Naylor led off the 2nd inning with a solo home run, his 2nd of the series and 3rd of the season to make the score 1-0. In the 6th inning, Will Simpson doubled off the right center field wall and Henry Bolte followed with a walk. With 2 on and nobody out, Jonah Cox dropped a bunt down the 3rd base line, Kyle Karros' throw sailed down the right field line scoring Simpson, EJ Andrews Jr. retrieved the ball from the bullpen and his throw to the infield bounced into the 3rd base dugout scoring Bolte, Cox wound up at 3rd on the errors and the Ports led 4-0.

Ports starter Wander Guante (ND) was outstanding in 5 innings of work, allowing just 2 hits and striking out 5 without surrendering a walk.

The Fresno Grizzlies (72-48, 36-18) punched back with the bats in the bottom of the 6th. Cole Carrigg and Bryant Betancourt started the inning with back-to-back singles. After a strikeout by Skyler Messinger, Kyle Karros singled to left field scoring Carrigg from second to make the score 4-1, on the play Betancourt was thrown out at 3rd on a 7-2-6 relay for the 2nd out. Then Andrews Jr. came through for Fresno with a 2-run homer (11) to left field to make it 4-3.

The Ports again ran into trouble in the 7th inning but were able to preserve the 4-3 lead. Daniel Amaral led off with a double to right center, Kody Huff then reached on a bunt single when Stockton failed to cover 1st on the play. With runners at 1st and 3rd, Jake Snider bunted up the first base line to Simpson who made a glove flip play to catcher Cooper Uhl who tagged out Amaral retreated back to 3rd base. Carrigg then lined out to 1st and Betancourt popped out to short.

Carlos Guarate (L 4-5) came in to close the game for Stockton in the 9th inning leading 4-3. Andy Perez was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning, after a pop out by Amaral, pinch hitter Luis Mendez singled to center field and advanced to second on the throw to 3rd. Then with Jake Snider at the plate, Guarantee delivered consecutive wild pitches which scored Perez and Mendez to give Fresno the walk off 5-4 win. Grizzlies' reliever Zach Agnos (W 4-3) picks up the win after tossing a scoreless top of 9th.

The Ports travel back home to begin a 6-game series with the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes on Tuesday night at Banner Island Ballpark, first pitch at 705p.

