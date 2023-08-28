Quakes Drop Series Finale to Storm

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Lake Elsinore Storm rallied from an early deficit and held on to win a sloppy game over the Quakes on Sunday evening, 6-5 at LoanMart Field.

The teams combined for five errors and 17 walks, as the Storm survived by scoring six of the game's final seven runs to salvage a split of the six-game series.

Rancho's Luis Rodriguez blasted a first-inning three-run homer, his fourth of the year, helping the Quakes take an early 4-0 lead over Storm starter Henry Martinez.

Their offense would go dry though, as Rancho collected just four hits the rest of the way.

Lake Elsinore benefitted from multiple Rancho errors to score three unearned runs over the fourth and fifth innings, respectively, making it 4-3.

The Storm took the lead for good in the seventh against Joel Ibarra (6-3), as Romeo Sanabria ripped a two-out double to drive in a pair and put Lake Elsinore up, 5-4.

They added another in the eighth on a bases-loaded walk, taking a 6-4 advantage.

In the ninth, Rancho capitalized on a double from Kendall George, a wild pitch, a walk and an error to score a run and put Josue De Paula at second with only one out. Storm reliever Will Varmette settled in though, striking out both Thayron Liranzo and Jake Gelof back-to-back, ending the threat and earning his first save.

Storm reliever Xavier Ruiz (2-0) fired three scoreless innings for the win.

Rancho will take Monday off, then open a six-game set at Banner Island Ballpark in Stockton, on Tuesday night at 7:05pm. Christian Romero (6-2) is slated to open the series, while Stockton will counter with Tzu-Chen Sha.

The Quakes return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, September 5 for the final regular season home stand against the Visalia Rawhide. Tuesday will be a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com...Go Quakes!

