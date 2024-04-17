Ports Issue Too Many Free Passes on Education Day in 9-2 Loss ToFresno

STOCKTON -A seven-run second inning was the difference for Fresno (6-2), and was aided by six walks from the Ports (2-6) on a day were they walked 13 batters in the 9-2 loss to the Grizzlies.

Three-straight walks from Drew Conover loaded the bases in the second inning, and Fresno got their first run on an ensuing bases-loaded walk. A sac fly made it 2-0, before a base hit

gave the Grizzlies a 3-0 lead.

Conover would walk one more batter before being removed, but Mark Adamiak was greeted with a grand slam from Fresno shortstop Andy Perez to make it a 7-0 game.

The Ports trailed 8-0 after an RBI groundout in the top of the fourth, but would get on the board in the bottom of the fifth. First baseman Darlyn Montero launched his first home run of the season out to the Back Porch in right field to make it 8-1.

Montero homered off a lefty while batting left-handed as well, as the Port's infielder stopped switch hitting this past offseason. Montero came into the game 7 for his last 17 (.412), and that homer was second extra-base hit of the season.

An RBI base hit to right in the eighth for Fresno got them out to a 9-1 lead, but Stockton would get a little rally going in the bottom of the inning thanks to free passes issued by the Grizzlies this time.

Cole Conn, Myles Naylor, and Luke Mann all worked walks with two outs, before Nate Nankil drew a bases-loaded walk for a 9-2 game. But the rally would end there as Montero was called out on strikes in a full count to end the eighth and the scoring for either side on the day.

The Ports resume action tomorrow with a 7:05 start against Fresno and Chen Zhong-Ao Zhuang on the mound. Zhuang was fantastic in his 2024 debut in relief at Rancho Cucamonga, allowing just two hits and no walks while striking out six batters in three shutout innings.

