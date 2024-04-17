Quakes Romp in San Berdoo on Tuesday

San Bernardino, CA - Not even a couple days off could slow down the Quakes, as Rancho Cucamonga extended their winning streak to four straight games, after blowing out the Inland Empire 66ers by a final of 11-2 on Tuesday night at San Manuel Stadium.

Playing for the first time since Friday night, Rancho started slowly, as Inland Empire starter Francis Texido retired the first nine hitters he faced. That all changed in the fourth, as Wilman Diaz struck out to open the inning, but reached first base on a wild pitch. Jeral Perez followed with a long homer to left-center, his first of the year to make it 2-0 against Texido (0-1).

The Quakes rocked the Inland Empire bullpen in the sixth, taking a commanding 8-0 lead. Jesus Galiz and Wilman Diaz both came through with two-run triples to highlight the inning.

Leading 8-2 in the ninth, Rancho patiently took advantage of five Inland Empire walks and a hit batter, as they scored three runs without the aid of a hit, rounding out the scoring at 11-2.

Reliever Jose Rodriguez (2-0) was brilliant in relief of starter Edgardo Henriquez, as he allowed just one run on three hits over five innings, while fanning eight batters along the win.

The Quakes (5-3) will send Cam Day (0-0) to the mound on Wednesday morning, as he'll take on Inland Empire's Riley Bauman (0-1) at 11am.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on April 23 for a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

