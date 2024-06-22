Ports Held to Two Hits in 8-0 Loss

FRESNO, Calif. - Grizzlies starting pitcher Jack Mahoney handcuffed the Ports on Friday night, twirling a two-hit, complete-game shutout in an 8-0 defeat of Stockton to start the second half of the 2024 California League Season.

The Ports were held hit-less until the the sixth inning when Carlos Franco ripped a line drive up the middle. Their only extra base hit was a double by Nelson Beltran into right center in the eighth inning.

Fresno scored a run in the first on a sac fly. They would plate two more in the third to go up 3-0 in an inning where they stole three bases. Starter Jackson Finley's second and fourth innings were good, but unfortunately wasn't able to record an out in the fifth when the Grizzlies took a commanding lead.

Finley hit the first batter of the inning and allowed a single to the next. Luis Mendez laid down a bunt to move both runners over, but Finley tried to throw out the runner at third after fielding the bunt and was not able to get him, loading the bases with nobody out.

Two, two-RBI singles for Andy Perez and Braylen Wimmer brought four runs in and put Fresno ahead 7-0. TJ Czyz got the next three outs to end the inning, and Alejandro Manzano would just allow one run in three innings of relief.

UP NEXT

Game five of the series - and game two of the second half - is scheduled for a 6:50 first pitch. The Grizzlies starter is still TBA, while the Ports will start Jose Dicochea (1-4, 6.21)

