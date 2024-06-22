Quakes Win Second-Half Opener

June 22, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Quakes got another win in front of a sold-out crowd on Friday night, as Rancho grabbed a 5-2 win over the Inland Empire 66ers at LoanMart Field.

Friday night's game marked the beginning of the second half, giving Rancho a good start to the 66-game second-half schedule in front of more than 4,700 fans.

The game was a pitcher's duel until the fourth, when the Quakes scored three times to take the lead for good against Inland Empire starter Andre Sanchez (2-3). Wilman Diaz and Kendall George both singled home runs in the inning and Logan Wagner had a sacrifice fly, as the Quakes took a 3-0 lead.

Rancho pitching was outstanding throughout the night, as newcomer Wyatt Crowell and Sean Paul Linan (1-0) combined for seven innings of one-run baseball, allowing just two hits on the night.

Leading 5-1, Felix Cabrera gave up a run in the ninth, but finished it off, giving Rancho their second win in four games on the home stand.

The Quakes (1-0, 31-34) will send Cam Day (1-3) to the mound on Saturday night, as he'll be opposed by Inland Empire right-hander Chris Young (3-2) at 6:30pm.

Saturday will feature post-game Fireworks, thanks to Fiore Legal. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!!

California League Stories from June 22, 2024

