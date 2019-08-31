Ports End Skid with Thrilling 2-0 Win in 11

August 31, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release





SAN JOSE, Calif. - For a second straight night, the Stockton Ports took part in a scoreless game heading into extra innings. This time, however, the Boys of Banner Island enjoyed a more favorable result. The Ports plated two runs in the top of the 11th and made them stand up in the bottom of the inning as they snapped an eight-game losing streak and ended the San Jose Giants' eight-game win streak in a 2-0 victory.

Ports starter Brady Feigl took a no-hitter into the sixth inning before it was broken up by a one-out single from Kyle McPherson. Feigl would pitch six strong innings in his final outing of the season, allowing two hits while striking out six without issuing a walk.

Giants starter Matt Frisbee scattered three hits in his six innings of work and ended his outing by setting down the final six batters he faced. Frisbee allowed two walks and struck out six.

Camilo Doval took over for San Jose in the seventh and worked two scoreless frames without allowing a hit. Patrick Ruotolo worked around a leadoff walk in the ninth for San Jose. Peter Bayer took over for Feigl in the seventh and set the side down in order in his first inning of work. In the eighth, Bayer escaped a bases-loaded jam with two outs to keep the game scoreless.

Eric Marinez (1-0) was summoned to pitch the ninth for Stockton and struck out the side in order in his first inning. After Stockton failed to score in the 10th, Marinez worked around the free runner at second base in the bottom of the 10th to send the game into the 11th in a scoreless tie.

Jesus Tona (1-1) came on to pitch the top of the 11th for San Jose. With the free runner Jonah Bride at second base and one out, Tona gave up an RBI double to Lazaro Armenteros that scored Bride and gave Stockton a 1-0 lead. After Armenteros stole third, Robert Mullen added a second run with a sacrifice fly to left to make it a 2-0 advantage.

Trey Cochran-Gill (SV, 2) entered to work the last of the 11th for Stockton and issued back-to-back walks that loaded the bases with nobody out. Cochran-Gill, though, would get back-to-back strikeouts of Manuel Geraldo and David Villar and get Courtney Hawkins to pop out to Bride on the infield to escape the jam and earn his second save of the season, securing the win for Marinez. Tona suffered the loss for San Jose.

The Ports and Giants play the second game of their four-game series on Saturday night at Excite Ballpark. Stockton has yet to announce a starter for the game. San Jose will throw right-hander Jose Marte (3-8, 5.43 ERA). First pitch is set for 5 p.m. PDT.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from August 31, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.