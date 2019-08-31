Giants Fall in 11 Innings, Win Streak Snapped

San Jose's season-high win streak was snapped at eight games with a 2-0, 11-inning defeat to the Stockton Ports on Friday evening at Excite Ballpark. In the opener of the final series of the regular season, the teams battled to a scoreless tie through 10 innings before the Ports finally broke through in the top of the 11th. Despite the loss, the Giants maintained their 1 1/2 game lead in the North wild card race with now only three games remaining in the regular season.

Matt Frisbee made his final start of the regular season on Friday and impressed once again. The right-hander fired six scoreless innings with only three hits allowed. Frisbee walked two and struck out six. Camilo Doval and Patrick Ruotolo then each worked two hitless innings of relief before Stockton rallied for a pair of runs in the top of the 11th.

San Jose left the bases loaded in the eighth and 11th innings and also failed to bring the potential winning run home from second in the bottom of the 10th.

The Giants didn't manage a hit in the contest until Kyle McPherson singled with one out in the bottom of the sixth. Two batters later, Manuel Geraldo singled into center, but McPherson was thrown out at third on the play to end the inning.

San Jose threatened in the bottom of the eighth, but came away empty-handed. With one out, Hamlet Marte worked a walk. Aaron Bond followed with a line drive down the right field line to easily advance Marte to third. However, Bond was caught in a rundown between first and second on the play as he initially looked to stretch the hit into a double. With Bond in the rundown, Marte broke for the plate, but was easily thrown out for the second out. The inning though continued as McPherson reached on an infield single and Shane Matheny walked to load the bases before Geraldo struck out swinging to end the threat.

In the top of the ninth, Ruotolo issued a leadoff walk before bouncing back to strikeout the next three hitters. The Giants though were set down in order in the bottom of the inning to send the game into extras.

In the top of the 10th with the automatic runner at second to begin the inning, Ruotolo registered a strikeout of Payton Squier to start things off. After Rafael Rincones drew a walk, Ruotolo retired Ryan Gridley and Jonah Bride on consecutive fly outs to keep the game scoreless

Needing just one run for a victory, San Jose though could not take advantage of their automatic runner in the bottom of the 10th. With Heath Quinn at second, Dalton Combs flied out to center to begin the inning. Marte then hit a grounder into the hole on the left side that was stopped by a diving Jeremy Eierman at shortstop. Eierman jumped to his feet and saw an indecisive Quinn several feet off second and fired to the bag. Quinn got himself into a rundown, but was eventually tagged out for the second out. Bond then struck out on three pitches to end the inning.

Jesus Tona entered from the bullpen to begin the top of the 11th and promptly set down Austin Beck on a fly out to left for the first out. Lazaro Armenteros though followed with a broken bat line drive double down the left field line to easily score the automatic runner, Bride, from second with the first run of the game. Armenteros then stole third and came home on a Robert Mullen sacrifice fly to make it 2-0.

The Giants had a golden opportunity in the bottom of the 11th, but once again were unable to score. With the free runner at second to start the inning, McPherson and Matheny worked back-to-back walks to load the bases with none out. However with the potential tying run at second and winning run at first, Geraldo and David Villar both struck out swinging and Courtney Hawkins popped out to third to end the game.

GIANTS NOTES

Win Streak Snapped

The Giants suffered their first loss since August 21 (at Modesto). The eight-game winning streak was San Jose's longest since May 2015.

Extra-Inning Woes

Friday's defeat dropped the Giants to 4-9 in extra-inning games this season. San Jose has lost six of their last seven extra-inning games.

Frisbee's Gem

With six scoreless innings on Friday, Matt Frisbee lowered his season ERA to 3.17 - third in the California League. Frisbee leads the Giants staff in wins (9), innings pitched (116 1/3) and strikeouts (131).

At The Plate

Both teams finished with only four hits. Stockton was 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position. The lone hit was Lazaro Armenteros' tiebreaking RBI double in the top of the 11th. Kyle McPherson (2-for-3, SB) had half of the Giants' hits. The #3 through #7 spots in the San Jose lineup were a combined 0-for-21.

Roster Move

Relief pitcher Solomon Bates (knee) was activated off the injured list before the game. Bates last pitched in a game for San Jose on June 23.

Playoff Race

The Giants maintained their 1 1/2 game wild card lead when Modesto also lost on Friday night (9-2 at Visalia). San Jose's magic number (combination of Giants wins and Nuts losses) to clinch the wild card has been reduced to two.

On Deck

The Giants and Ports continue their series on Saturday evening with first pitch at Excite Ballpark slated for 5:00 PM. Jose Marte is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

