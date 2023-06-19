Ports End Roadtrip in Style Behind Guante's Gem

Lake Elsinore, CA - Wander Guante tossed seven shutout innings and the Ports beat outhit Lake Elsinore 9-3 as Stockton defeated the Storm 6-0 on Sunday afternoon at The Diamond in Lake Elsinore.

The Ports (23-40) opened the scoring with a three-run second. Dereck Salom began the rally with a one-out walk and reached third base on a single to left center by Cooper Uhl. On a wild pitch by Lake Elsinore starter Miguel Mendez Salom scored and Uhl advanced to second base, giving Stockton a 1-0 lead. Pedro Pineda then followed with a single to left center to score Uhl and after stealing second and third base, scored when Colby Thomas reached on an infield single to make it 3-0.

In the top of the fourth inning, Uhl hit his first home run with a solo shot down the left field line to give the Ports a 4-0 lead.

The Ports put the game out of reach in the top of the sixth inning. With runners on first and second after back-to-back singles by Bjay Cooke and Jose Escrorche, Salom laced a double to left field to drive in two runs making it 6-0.

The Ports scored four of their six runs with two outs.

The run support was more than enough for Guante (1-2) who picked up his first win of the season and did not allow a hit until a two-out single to right center by Kai Murphy in the bottom of the sixth inning. In his three starts in June, Guante has allowed one run in 21 innings pitched. Mendez (0-1) took the loss for the Storm (30-30) allowing three runs on three hits over two innings.

With the win, the Ports earned a split of theor six-game series in Lake Elsinore and won back-to-back games for the first time since June 3-4.

After a 4-8 roadtrip through Inland Empire and Lake Elsinore, the Ports return home to start a six-game series against the San Jose Giants on Tuesday night with first pitch at 7:05 pm. Tickets are available at stocktonports.com.

