Messinger's walk-off wallop in 11th caps off Grizzlies' 9-8 comeback win over 66ers on Father's Day

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (34-29) walked-off on the Inland Empire 66ers (30-30) 9-8 in 11 innings Sunday night from Chukchansi Park. Skyler Messinger sent the electric Father's Day crowd home happy with a walk-off two-run homer in the bottom of the 11th. The Grizzlies enjoyed their fifth walk-off win and second via longball (Ryan Ritter, June 9 vs. Lake Elsinore). Fresno relished another series victory, ending their homestand at 9-3. The Grizzlies won their seventh consecutive Sunday contest and improved to 13-9 in one-run affairs (10-4 at home). It was Fresno's 11th comeback claws victory in the seventh inning or later and the third time where the team erased three deficits. The Grizzlies moved to 4-1 in extras with a 3-0 mark at home (11 innings in those three home wins).

Inland Empire surged ahead 3-0 after two runs in the first and another in the third. Matt Coutney smashed a solo shot and yielded a groundout, while Denzer Guzman flipped a single to center. In the third, Ryan Ritter netted Jake Snider with a groundout. Two innings later, Kevin Watson Jr. poked a single to right, scoring Nelson Rada. Watson Jr. finished with a game-high four hits. In the bottom of the fifth, Fresno tied the game at four after nine batters came to the dish. Snider roped a double to right and Ritter knocked in a pair from a single.

The 66ers regained the lead in the sixth from two singles. Jadiel Sanchez and Mason Holt were the RBI recipients. In the bottom of the frame, Snider provided a sacrifice fly, cutting the deficit to 6-5. The Grizzlies continued to put pressure on the 66ers, breaking through in the ninth on a Jesus Bugarin RBI single. The game went into extras with the squads alternating runs in the 10th. Ritter picked up his fourth RBI of the contest on an insane sacrifice fly catch by Holt. In the 11th, Inland Empire grabbed an 8-7 lead from a Rada single. It was the third straight frame that Fresno needed to erase a deficit. In the bottom half, Messinger mashed a two-run tater to left-center, giving the Grizzlies a walk-off win. Fresno closer Zach Agnos (1-2) received the decision while Sadrac Franco (0-2) took the loss. Both clubs are off on Monday.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- 1B Skyler Messinger (1-4, HR, 2 RBI, R, BB, SB)

- 2B Ryan Ritter (2-5, 3B, 4 RBI)

- LF Jake Snider (3-4, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2 SB)

- DH Bryant Betancourt (0-1, 3 BB, HBP)

- C Jesus Ordonez (1-3, R, BB, caught 2 baserunners and picked off another)

- LHP Felix Ramires (3.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K)

Top Performers: Inland Empire 66ers (Los Angeles Angels)

- C Kevin Watson Jr. (4-5, RBI, R, CS)

- SS Denzer Guzman (2-3, RBI, 2 R, 2 BB, CS)

- 1B Matt Coutney (1-5, HR, 2 RBI, R)

- DH Mike Peabody (1-5, 2B, 2 R, BB, PO)

On Deck:

Nuts

(Road) Fresno LHP Caleb Franzen (2-1, 4.09) vs. Modesto TBD 7:05 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTES:

Grizzlies' catcher Jesus Ordonez threw out two baserunners and picked off another at third in the contest.

Felix Ramires tossed three innings, allowing an unearned run. It was his first run permitted at home.

Bryant Betancourt reached base four times, three from walks and another by a HBP.

