Ports' Comeback Falls Short in Loss to 66ers

SAN BERNARDINO, Ca.- The Ports battled back from a six-run deficit to get to within one, but couldn't erase the entire Inland Empire lead as Stockton fell to the 66ers by the final of 9-8 on Wednesday night at San Manuel Stadium in San Bernardino.

The Ports (18-26) jumped on top with a run in the top of the first. Brayan Buelvas singled to lead off the top of the first and advanced to third base with one out when Tyler Soderstrom singled to left-center. Junior Perez then got the Ports on the board with a sacrifice fly to center field to give the Stockton a 1-0 lead.

Inland Empire (20-23) answered right back with three in the bottom of the first and five in the third on ten total hits against Ports' starter Daniel Martinez to take an 8-2 lead after three innings.

Stockton slowly got back into the ballgame, starting with a three-run top of the fourth inning. T.J. Schofield-Sam led off with a single, and Robert Puason singled with one out to put runners on the corners. Buelvas then drove the pair home with a double down the left field like to cut the 66ers lead to four runs. Soderstrom followed with a two-out triple off the wall in left-center to make it 8-5.

After the 66ers scored a single run in the bottom of the fourth to make it 9-5, the Ports struck again in the top of the fifth for one run on an RBI double by Jose Rivas and scored twice more in the top of the seventh on a wild pitch and another Rivas double to cut the lead to 9-8.

The Inland Empire bullpen was up to the task, though, as Dakota Donovan retired the last seven Ports in order to slam the door and end Stockton's winning streak at four games.

Martinez (2-2) took the loss for Stockton, while Justin Courtney (3-1) got the win for the 66ers. Donovan notched his fourth save of the season.

With the series tied at one game a piece, the Ports will look to take the upper hand in game three of the six game set on Thursday, with first pitch at 7:05 pm from San Manuel Stadium in San Bernardino.

