Giants Rally Late to Trip Quakes

June 24, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







San Jose, CA - The San Jose Giants scored seven runs over their final two at-bats, as they rallied and then held on to defeat the Quakes on Wednesday, winning 9-6 at Excite Ballpark.

Leading 5-2 in the last of the seventh, the Quakes broke down and gave up the lead, as Hyun-Il Choi (3-3) gave up the game-tying three-run blast to San Jose's Luis Matos. Jairo Pomares later broke the tie, singling home Ricardo Genoves with the go-ahead run, making it 6-5.

The Giants added three insurance runs to put it away in the eighth, getting to the Rancho bullpen to build a 9-5 lead.

Rancho threatened in the ninth, getting a run on an Ismael Alcantara RBI groundout, but that's as close as they'd get at 9-6.

Jorbit Vivas had two hits and two RBIs, while Sauryn Lao homered for the sixth time this year and finished with two hits and three runs scored.

San Jose reliever Ty Weber (3-0) earned the win, despite giving up two runs over two innings.

The Quakes (23-20) will send Kendall Williams to the mound on Thursday, looking to break their two-game skid, as he'll be opposed by lefty Kyle Harrison. Game time will be 6:30pm on Thursday night from Excite Ballpark.

On Tuesday, July 6th, the Quakes return to LoanMart Field for another Temblores Tuesday. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com.

