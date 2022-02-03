Ports Announce 2022 Field Staff

February 3, 2022 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Stockton Ports News Release







STOCKTON, Calif.- The Stockton Ports, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics, are excited to announce the 2022 Stockton Ports coaching staff. Minor league veteran Anthony Phillips will make his managerial debut in 2022 as the manager for the Stockton Ports. Alongside Phillips will be pitching coach Bryan Corey, hitting coach Kevin Kouzmanoff, assistant hitting coach Franklin Font, head athletic trainer Eric Fasth, and sport performance coach Steven Thayer.

Anthony Phillips will take the helm in Stockton, his first year as a manager in the A's organization. Phillips was signed by the Seattle Mariners in 2007 where he was assigned to the club's rookie team. He eventually played 11 minor league seasons across the Seattle Mariners, Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Angels, and Colorado Rockies organizations while also playing in the Independent League American Association for two years.

After his playing career, Phillips began coaching in 2019 after being named the bench coach of the Beloit Snappers. In 2021, he was named the assistant hitting coach of the Lansing Lugnuts, the High-A affiliate of the A's. The former infielder was a member of the 2009 South Africa team that participated in the World Baseball Classic.

"We are excited to welcome Anthony as the new manager of the Stockton Ports," said Ports General Manager Kieran McMahon. "We can't wait to get him and the rest of the staff to Stockton to put the best product on the field as we look forward to competing for a 12th championship in 2022."

Kevin Kouzmanoff will take over as hitting coach for the Ports after spending last season in the same role with the RockHounds. The former big leaguer is in his fourth year with the organization. Kevin joins the staff after a highly successful Major League Baseball career. Kouzmanoff spent parts of 8 seasons playing for the Cleveland Indians, San Diego Padres, Oakland Athletics, Colorado Rockies, and Texas Rangers.

Franklin Font joins the Ports as assistant hitting coach after spending 20 seasons in various coaching roles with the Chicago Cubs organization. From 2013-20, he served as a Major League staff assistant following a one-year stint as assistant hitting coach with the Major League team.

Bryan Corey will return to Stockton as pitching coach, a role he previously held in 2018. He served as assistant pitching rehab coordinator last season and has also served as a pitching coach with the Vermont Lake Monsters (2017) and AZL A's (2019-20). The Thousand Oaks native played five seasons in the majors before calling it a career after the 2008 season.

Eric Fasth joins the Stockton staff as head athletic trainer after serving as the seasonal assistant athletic trainer for Las Vegas in 2021.

Ticket plans, suite rentals, and group outings are on sale for the 2022 season. To place your deposit or for more information, please visit stocktonports.com or call the Ports' front office at 209-644-1900.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from February 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.