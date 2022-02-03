Fresno Grizzlies to Host Annual Job Fair February 12: Grizzlies

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies are preparing for the 2022 season by hosting their job fair on February 12. The annual hiring event aims to fill over 100 positions at the ballpark that are an integral part of the game-to-game success of the organization.

"Our annual job fair definitely signals that baseball season is right around the corner," said Derek Franks, President of the Grizzlies. "These game day positions are great for anyone who loves the game and are also a fantastic way to get into the sports industry."

The Fresno Grizzlies and Professional Sports Catering are looking to fill positions in the following categories:

Security

Guest Services

Fun Zone

Parking

G Force

Video Crew

Ticket Office

Team Store

Cooks

Dishwashers

Servers

Bartenders

Cashiers

Runners

Bar Backs

Suite Attendants

HR Assistant

Food Service Utility

Warehouse

The event will take place at Chukchansi Park from 10am-2pm. Prospective employees can enter the ballpark through the entrance along H Street and are encouraged to bring their resume and come prepared to talk about why they would be a perfect fit to join the organization. Those who are not able to attend can still apply for select positions by visiting FresnoGrizzlies.com or, for Professional Sports Catering positions, at CompassGroupCareers.com.

