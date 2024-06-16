Portland Thorns Shutout Cascadia Rivals in 0-0 Draw

June 16, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SEATTLE, Washington - Portland Thorns (7-4-2, 23 points) fought to a 0-0 draw against Seattle Reign away from home, shutting out their Cascadia rivals for a fourth consecutive match, dating back to June of last year.

In the second, and final match in this year's Cascadia rivalry, the Portland Thorns looked to complete a clean sweep against their regional foes, the Seattle Reign, following a 4-0 victory earlier in the season. The first quarter hour played out as a battle in the midfield, as both teams were unable to register a shot on goal until the 19th minute when Quinn sailed an attempt over the crossbar.

The Thorns best opportunity of the first half came in the 37th minute when Janine Beckie found Izzy D'Aquila in the middle of the penalty box, but the forward's shot skipped off a defender and fell into the hands of the Reign's goalkeeper. With neither team able to find the back of the net, the two sides entered the locker room deadlocked at 0-0 heading into the halftime break.

The second half continued to be a back-and-forth fight for possession without much threat of goal scoring opportunities from either team. The Reign seemed to gain momentum, pressing the Thorns' backline, but the stalwart stood firm, prohibiting any shots on target.

In the fifth minute of stoppage time it seemed as if the Reign had found the late-game breakthrough, but defender Kelly Hubly was able to make the goal line save, preventing what appeared to be a sure goal, preserving the shutout, and earning the road point.

UP NEXT: Portland Thorns return to Providence Park on Sunday, June 23 where they will host the Kansas City Current, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. PT.

LINEUPS:

Portland Thorns (4-3-3): Shelby Hogan, Marie Müller, Becky Sauerbrunn, Kelli Hubly, Reyna Reyes (Nicole Payne 87'), Hina Sugita, Jessie Fleming (Olivia Wade-Katoa 87'), Christine Sinclair (Ana Dias 62'), Janine Beckie, Izzy D'Aquila, Payton Linnehan (Meghan Klingenberg 73')

Subs not used: Emily Alvarado, Lauren Kozal, Mallie McKenzie, Meaghan Nally, Marissa Sheva

Seattle Reign (3-4-3): Claudia Dickey, Phoebe McClernon, Lauren Barnes, Quinn (Olivia Van der Jagt 46'), Sofia Huerta, Jordyn Huitema, Ryanne Brown (Shae Holmes 76'), Jess Fishlock, Veronica Latsko (Tziarra King 62'), Ji So-Yun (Olivia Athens 89'), Bethany Balcer (Emeri Adames 89')

Subs not used: Laurel Ivory, Alana Cook, Angharad James, Nikki Atanton

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

POR: Janine Beckie (caution) 3'

SEA: Ryanne Brown (caution) 52'

POR: Ana Dias (caution) 67'

POR: Marie Müller (caution) 85'

SEA: Jordyn Huitema (caution) 89'

