Portland Thorns Acquire International Roster Spot

December 31, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Thorns FC have acquired a 2025 International Roster Slot, along with $10,000 in intra-league transfer fees from Gotham FC, in exchange for goalkeeper Shelby Hogan and $40,000 in allocation money.

"We want to thank Shelby for her contributions these past few years to our club, she has been an excellent member of our goalkeeper core, and wish her the best of luck in her future endeavors," Head Coach Rob Gale said.

Hogan first joined the Thorns in February of 2021 as an undrafted free agent, making her professional debut in the opening match of the 2021 Women's International Champions Cup, a tournament the Thorns would go on to win.

Throughout her four years in Portland, Hogan has appeared in 25 matches for the Thorns, totalling 82 saves.

The Thorns' roster, as it stands, heading into the 2025 season is as follows:

Goalkeepers (2): Mackenzie Arnold (INTL), Bella Bixby

Defenders (6): Sam Hiatt, Mallie McKenzie, Marie Müller (INTL), Nicole Payne, Isabella Obaze (INTL), Reyna Reyes

Midfielders (6): Sam Coffey, Jessie Fleming (INTL), Sophie Hirst, Olivia Moultrie, Hina Sugita (INTL), Olivia Wade-Katoa

Forwards (5): Payton Linnehan, Sophia Smith, Alexa Spaanstra, Reilyn Turner, Morgan Weaver

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from December 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.