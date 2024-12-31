Emily Simpkins Joins Utah Royals FC Coaching Staff

December 31, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC announces the addition of assistant coach Emily Simpkins to Head Coach Jimmy Coenraets' technical staff ahead of the 2025 season.

Simpkins, 34, joins URFC after one year as an assistant coach at Birmingham City Women, where she spent three years as a player between 2012 and 2015. The Blues finished the 2023-24 season 11-8-3 (W-L-D) with 36 points placing 5th in the Women's Championship, England's second division of women's soccer.

"The NWSL is truly a unique and inspiring league, with the Utah Royals offering a powerful and challenging environment where both players and staff can grow and improve everyday." said Simpkins. "I'm excited and grateful for the opportunity to join a club that is so passionate about empowering women and providing a platform for them to showcase their talents."

Prior to coaching, Simpkins was a former footballer appearing for various clubs throughout England. The attacker started her senior playing career in 2007 for Nottingham Forest, but signed her first professional deal in 2015 with Doncaster Belles. Simpkins made 175 appearances in her 17-year career notching 11 goals, most notably recording 42 appearances across four years at Brighton and Hove Albion of the Women's Super League. Simpkins played her final season with Charlton Athletic in 2023 before picking up the whistle.

Key 2024/25 NWSL Offseason Dates & Roster Mechanisms:

(Dates, Times [MT] - Subject to Change)

Wed. Dec 11 - End of Season Process Waiver Wire commences

Thurs. Dec 12 - End of Season Process Waiver Wire concludes

Fri. Dec 13 - Trade window opens

Fri. Dec 20 - Transaction moratorium begins

Fri. Dec 28 - Transaction moratorium ends; Trade Window opens

Tues. Jan 14 - Final day to trade players before updated CBA parameters

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from December 31, 2024

Emily Simpkins Joins Utah Royals FC Coaching Staff - Utah Royals FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.