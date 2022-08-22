Polcovich Named League Player of the Week

Kaden Polcovich was honored as the Texas League Player of the Week for August 15-21 it was announced today by Minor League Baseball. Playing in all six games, the switch-hitting infielder posted a .476/.522/1.095 slash line with a double, four home runs and seven runs batted in. He ranked among the league leaders in nearly every category and topped the circuit in slugging percentage, home runs and extra base hits. Collecting four multi-hit performances during the week, he became the first Traveler to homer in three consecutive games this season going deep on August, 17, 18 and 19, capping that run with two blasts in the final game. Polcovich becomes the seventh weekly award honoree for Arkansas this season and the first position player following six pitcher of the week awards.

Overall this season, Polcovich has played in 95 games batting .246/.349/.372 with 14 doubles, four triples, eight homers and 45 RBIs. He has also stolen 15 bases in 16 attempts while serving as the club's primary second baseman.

Polcovich was selected by the Seattle Mariners in the 3rd round of the 2020 draft out of Oklahoma State. The 23-year old is a native of Edmond, Oklahoma.

