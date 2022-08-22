Hooks Take on Sod Poodles in Penultimate Homestand

The Corpus Christi Hooks continue their twelve-game homestand welcoming the Amarillo Sod Poodles for a six-game series at Whataburger Field August 23-28.

This homestand includes a TV Raffle presented by The City of Corpus Christi Gas Department, Bud Light Friday Fireworks and Pink at the Park featuring a Pink Fanny Pack Giveaway to the first 2,000 fans on Saturday, August 27 presented by AutoNation! The homestand ends with $1 hot dogs, soda, candy & Rudy's Prize Wheel spins and of course kids run the bases!

Also, students have their own promotion for the entire month of August and can earn a FREE TICKET (excludes Premium Reserved) by showing a 2021-22 report card with at an "A" or equivalent at the Whataburger Field Box Office.

Our daily promotions continue including the Mike Shaw Automotive 4-FOR-$40 & Conviva Silver Sluggers Day on Tuesday, Whataburger Family Day on Wednesday, Three Dollar Thursday, Bud Light Friday Fireworks and H-E-B Kids Day & Mrs Baird's Dollar Day on Sunday.

