Homestand Highlights: August 23 - August 28

SPRINGDALE, Ark - The Naturals will continue their long homestand by welcoming the Springfield Cardinals, the Double-A Affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, to Arvest Ballpark on Tuesday night. The six-game series against the Cardinals will feature daily food and beverage specials, a MJ Melendez Jersey T-Shirt Giveaway on Thursday Night, a Fireworks Friday, the return of Faith & Family Night on Saturday, and will conclude with a Kids Eat FREE Family Sunday with Dollar Hot Dogs and Kids Run the Bases.

Tuesday, August 23 - Naturals vs. Springfield Cardinals, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRATS WITH ARVEST CUSTOMER DISCOUNT NIGHT

JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRAT - Enjoy $1 Brats courtesy of Johnsonville at every Tuesday night home game.

$5 DUGOUT PREMIUM TICKETS for Arvest Customers, must show proof of being an Arvest customer at the Ticket Office. Discount is for immediate family only and a maximum of six tickets per purchase.

Wednesday August 24 - Naturals vs. Springfield Cardinals, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

$1.50 BBQ SLIDER NIGHT BY PATINA RESTAURANT GROUP WITH INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO AND UNUSED TICKET NIGHT ON A WEDNESDAY PRESENTED BY STARTUP JUNKIE

GAME SPONSOR - The home game on Wednesday night is presented by Startup Junkie

BBQ SLIDER NIGHT - Fans can enjoy BBQ Sliders for only $1.50 or a special six (6) for $6 at The Bullpen Concession Stand on Wednesday night courtesy of Patina Restaurant Group.

INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO - Grab a bingo card and follow along with the action while the Naturals are at-bat for a chance to win a prize from Indigo Sky Casino. (Limited number of winners).

UNUSED TICKET NIGHT - Any unused or unscanned tickets from the 2022 season can be exchanged in-person at the Arvest Ballpark Box Office for a ticket of equal value for Wednesday night's game against the Cardinals.

Thursday, August 25 - Naturals vs Springfield Cardinals, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

MJ MELENDEZ JERSEY T-SHIRT GIVEAWAY PRESENTED BY FOGHORN'S ON A THIRSTY THURSDAY™ WITH TEACHER APPRECIATION NIGHT COURTESY OF GREAT CLIPS

MJ MELENDEZ JERSEY T-SHIRT GIVEAWAY - The first 500 fans in attendance on Thursday night will receive a MJ Melendez Naturals Jersey T-Shirt presented by Foghorn's. Melendez, currently with the Kansas City Royals, was the Double-A Central MVP in 2021 for Northwest Arkansas and won the Minor League Home Run Title.

THIRSTY THURSDAY™ - $2 16 oz. Drafts of Sam Adams Summer Ale courtesy of Premium Brands at specific concourse locations, $2 Peanuts, $1 Farm Rich Mozzarella Sticks, and $1 Small Coca-Cola Fountain Drinks.

TEACHER APPRECIATION NIGHT - Local teachers can enjoy $5 Dugout Premium tickets (maximum of 6 tickets per purchase) with proof of employment at the Arvest Ballpark Ticket Office courtesy of Great Clips.

Friday, August 26 - Naturals vs. Springfield Cardinals, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 5:45 P.M.)

FIREWORKS FRIDAY PRESENTED BY WASTE MANAGEMENT

FIREWORKS FRIDAY - Enjoy a spectacular postgame fireworks show presented by Waste Management

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Celebrate the start of the weekend with a Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort - Pocola. Join us at Arvest Ballpark from 5:45 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. on Friday night and enjoy 'Happy Hour' specials at The Bullpen Concession stand and $1.50 BBQ Sliders or a six (6) for $6 deal. BBQ Sliders only served during the Bullpen Party

WHATABURGER SCOUT NIGHT - Scout groups can purchase discounted group tickets for the game on Friday night and will have the opportunity to camp on the outfield grass at Arvest Ballpark following the fireworks.

Saturday, August 27 - Naturals vs. Springfield Cardinals, 6:05 P.M. (Gates at 4:30 P.M.)

FAITH & FAMILY NIGHT PREGAME CONCERT FEATURING RYAN ELLIS PRESENTED BY SAM'S FURNITURE

FAITH & FAMILY NIGHT - Faith & Family Night at Arvest Ballpark is presented by Sam's Furniture. The return of the highly anticipated event features a Christian concert by Ryan Ellis, courtesy of media partner KLRC.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS - Gates open at 4:30 p.m. and the Ryan Ellis concert is from 4:50 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Continue the weekend celebration with a Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort - Pocola from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. and enjoy 'Happy Hour' drink specials and $1.50 BBQ Sliders or a special six (6) for $6 deal at The Bullpen Concession Stand prior to the 6:05 p.m. game at Arvest Ballpark. BBQ Sliders are only served during the Bullpen Party

Sunday, August 28 - Naturals vs. Springfield Cardinals, 2:05 P.M. (Gates at 1 P.M.)

KIDS EAT FREE FAMILY SUNDAY PRESENTED BY RED VINES AND SOUR PUNCH FEATURING DOLLAR HOT DOGS BY TYSON FOODS, INC. AND MERCY-GOHEALTH KIDS RUN THE BASES

KIDS EAT FREE - Kids 12 & under EAT FREE on Sunday as kids will receive a voucher at the gates for a FREE Hot Dog courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc., 12 oz. Coca-Cola Fountain Drink, and Oreo Cookies and Teddy Grahams provided by Mondelēz International, Inc. Sunday's home game is presented by Red Vines and Sour Punch.

DOLLAR HOT DOGS - Hot dogs are only $1 on Sunday courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc.

KIDS RUN THE BASES - Kids of all ages get to partake in this Sunday tradition of running the bases at Arvest Ballpark following the series finale against Springfield. Kids Run the Bases is presented by Mercy-GoHealth.

