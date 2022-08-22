Hooks Homestand Continues against Sod Poodles

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Corpus Christi Hooks and Amarillo Sod Poodles, farm club of the Arizona Diamondbacks meet at Whataburger Field August 23-28 in the second to last homestand of the 2022 regular season. Corpus Christi continues their twelve-game homestand following a series win against Frisco.

Fans can look forward to a TV raffle presented by the City of Corpus Christi Gas Department, Bud Light Friday Fireworks, and Pink at the Park presented by AutoNation with a pink fanny pack giveaway. Students (K-12) can still earn a free ticket (excludes Premium Reserved) during the month of August by showing a 2021-22 report card with an A at the box office.

The Traveling Library is this week's Share2Care 50/50 Raffle beneficiary.

Here is a complete rundown of the happenings at the Ballpark by the Bay. Tickets are available now at cchooks.com/tickets.

Tuesday, August 23 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles: 6:35 PM (gates open at 5:35)

+ Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40, offering fans four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for $40 (online promo code: HOOKS4FOR40)

+ Conviva Silver Sluggers Night

+ WellMed Baseball Bingo

+ Media Partners: SportsRadio Corpus Christi & Bandtango Radio

Wednesday, August 24 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles: 6:35 PM (gates open at 5:35)

+ Your Hooks take the field as the world-famous Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits

+ Fans can buy one ticket and get one ticket free for Whataburger Family Day (online promo code: HOOKSBOGO)

+ Media Partner: 97.5 KFTX Real Country

Thursday, August 25 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles: 6:35 PM (gates open at 5:35)

+ TV Raffle: Eight (8) lucky fans will take home a 55" television presented by the City of Corpus Christi Gas Department_._ TV's will be raffled off throughout the game. To enter the raffle, fans must purchase a game ticket and scan a QR code placed conveniently around the ballpark (winner must be present)

+ Three Dollar Thursday: $3 domestic & $3.50 premium 12-oz draft beer (all stands), $3 discount on 14-oz margaritas at Live Oak Bar, Valero Champions Corner and Port Ave Tacos, and $1 16-oz sodas+ Media Partners: The Beach 96.5 & WILD 105.5

Friday, August 26 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles: 7:05 PM (gates open at 6:05)

+ Bud Light Friday Fireworks

+ Media Partners: K-99 COUNTRY & KIII-TV

Saturday, August 27 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles: 7:05 PM (gates open at 5:35)

+ First 2,000 fans receive a Fanny Pack, presented by AutoNation

+ Pink at the Park presented by AutoNation

+ Media Partners: Big 93.9 & KRIS 6

Sunday, August 28 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles: 5:05 PM (gates open at 4:05)

+ H-E-B Kids Day with youngsters running the bases postgame

+ Mrs Baird's Dollar Day offering $1 hot dogs, soda, candy and Rudy's Prize Wheel spins

+ Media Partners: KSAB Tejano 99.9, KUNO 1400 El Patrón & Telemundo

